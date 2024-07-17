Basketball

Anthony Davis Pushing For A Start Over Joel Embiid On Team USA Following Strong Showcase Performances

Olly Taliku
Anthony Davis Joel Embiid
Anthony Davis Joel Embiid

Anthony Davis has impressed in team USA’s showcase games ahead of the Olympics, so much so that he could push the slow starting Joel Embiid out of the lineup.  

Anthony Davis Pushing To Start Over Joel Embiid

After impressing in showcase games against Australia and Canada earlier this month, Anthony Davis has been turning heads for team USA.

Head coach Steve Kerr could have a tough decision to make at the Olympic Games this summer with Davis’ fellow big man and current starting center Joel Embiid struggling to get going for the USA.

Embiid had just five rebounds against Australia who aren’t the largest of teams and his three turnovers were something that the USA certainly didn’t need. Embiid also had four turnovers in the opening showcase game against Canada

Speaking ahead of the USA’s final showcase game vs Serbia in Abu Dhabi, head coach Steve Kerr spoke about his big man dilemma: “Right now we’re just experimenting, so we’re looking at different combinations.

“He’s getting better and better everyday. It usually takes big guys longer to get rhythm and flow. I love Joel. He’s a dominant player.”

Kerr added: “It’s going to be important for us to figure out combinations and putting the right people together. It’s still a work in progress.”

While Embiid has struggled to get going in the opening USA games, Anthony Davis has been a menace at both ends of the court and he could be a good alternative option to start this summer.

Davis picked up a 14 rebound double double in the win against Australia and he led the points scoring for team USA with 17 in another dominant display from the Lakers superstar.

Being teammates with LeBron James also helps the teams chemistry and with turnovers something that the side needs to cut out, Davis could be the best option to start at the Olympic games this in Paris.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
Olly Taliku

