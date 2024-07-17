Anthony Davis has impressed in team USA’s showcase games ahead of the Olympics, so much so that he could push the slow starting Joel Embiid out of the lineup.

Anthony Davis Pushing To Start Over Joel Embiid

After impressing in showcase games against Australia and Canada earlier this month, Anthony Davis has been turning heads for team USA.

Head coach Steve Kerr could have a tough decision to make at the Olympic Games this summer with Davis’ fellow big man and current starting center Joel Embiid struggling to get going for the USA.

Embiid had just five rebounds against Australia who aren’t the largest of teams and his three turnovers were something that the USA certainly didn’t need. Embiid also had four turnovers in the opening showcase game against Canada

Speaking ahead of the USA’s final showcase game vs Serbia in Abu Dhabi, head coach Steve Kerr spoke about his big man dilemma: “Right now we’re just experimenting, so we’re looking at different combinations.

“He’s getting better and better everyday. It usually takes big guys longer to get rhythm and flow. I love Joel. He’s a dominant player.”

Kerr added: “It’s going to be important for us to figure out combinations and putting the right people together. It’s still a work in progress.”

While Embiid has struggled to get going in the opening USA games, Anthony Davis has been a menace at both ends of the court and he could be a good alternative option to start this summer.

Davis picked up a 14 rebound double double in the win against Australia and he led the points scoring for team USA with 17 in another dominant display from the Lakers superstar.

Being teammates with LeBron James also helps the teams chemistry and with turnovers something that the side needs to cut out, Davis could be the best option to start at the Olympic games this in Paris.