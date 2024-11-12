The Cavaliers are still unbeaten to start the 2024 season and with their win against the Bulls on Monday night, Cleveland moved to 12-0.

Cleveland’s Record Start

With their win against the Bulls on Monday the Cavaliers extended their unbeaten run at the beginning of this year to 12 games, which continued a franchise record start to the season.

Donovan Mitchell was in top form yet again in the win, scoring 36 points of which 25 came in the second half. Evan Mobley added 15, with Darius Garland scoring 17 in yet another impressive team performance on offense.

The Cavaliers trailed by as many as nine in the third quarter but yet again they proved just how good they have been so far this year with a gritty comeback late in the game.

YOUR 12-0 CLEVELAND CAVALIERS 🔥🔥🔥 DG WITH THE DAGGER pic.twitter.com/tK90TZpx8Y — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) November 12, 2024

Only seven other teams in NBA history have ever won their first 12 games in a campaign, with the last side to do it being the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors who carried on their streak to 24-0.

“It’s great to be part of history,” Mitchell said after the game. “I never want to take those things for granted along the road when we’re doing it in various ways.”

“It’s great. We’re playing well, vibes are good, but we have to continue to be this team.”

Of the seven teams to go unbeaten for this long, five of those sides made it to the NBA Finals which bodes well for Cleveland.

Next up for the Cavs is a trip to Philadelphia on Wednesday night and with the Sixers plagued with injuries to start their year, there is a very good chance Cleveland will move to 13-0.

The Bull will have a chance to get their revenge on Cleveland as early as Friday night, when they face off again at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in the first round of the 2024 NBA Cup.