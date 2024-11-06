Joel Embiid got involved in an altercation with a reporter earlier this week and the Philadelphia star has now been punished for shoving the media member.

Joel Embiid Suspended

The NBA have taken disciplinary action against Joel Embiid for shoving a member of the media this week, who reportedly brought up members of his family who have passed away.

Embiid still hasn’t played an NBA game in 2024, with the 76ers big man continuing to struggle with a knee injury that kept him off the floor at the end of last season.

In a statement on the suspension, NBA executive Joe Dumars said: “Mutual respect is paramount to the relationship between players and media in the NBA. While we understand Joel was offended by the personal nature of the original version of the reporter’s column, interactions must remain professional on both sides and can never turn physical.”

The NBA has suspended Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid for three games for altercation shoving a columnist in a postgame locker room. pic.twitter.com/odkbFwuA0p — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 5, 2024

On Saturday, Embiid shoved reporter Marcus Hayes in the locker room before he could even say anything, with history between the pair after Hayes wrote a column on Embiid’s family members

Embiid was clearly upset at the sight of Hayes alone and he immediately stood up to square off against the man who is significantly smaller than the 7″0 NBA superstar.

The 2023 MVP shoved Hayes, before saying: “The next time you bring up my dead brother and my son again, you are going to see what I’m going to do to you and I’m going to have to … live with the consequences.”

But the consequences have come and they have come for Embiid rather than Hayes, with a three game ban handed to the 76ers player who will not be paid during the ban.

The games Embiid will be out for are the Clippers, Lakers and Hornets – but he could make his first appearance this season against the Knicks in the first round of the NBA Cup on Tuesday.