The second NBA Cup gets underway this week, with the Lakers looking to retain their title after a winning start to the competition last year. See here for all the details on the first round of the NBA Cup.

What Is The NBA Cup?

The in-season tournament, also known as the NBA Cup, is a competition that was introduced last year with the hopes of giving more meaning to the earlier months of the campaign.

All 30 teams have been separated into six groups of five and starting on Tuesday night, games will begin, with each side playing all four teams within their group (two at home and two on the road) before the knockouts in December.

The #EmiratesNBACup 2024 Group Draw results! Starting November 12, all 30 teams will compete for the NBA Cup with 8 teams advancing out of groups into the knockout rounds, with the semifinals and championship held in Las Vegas, December 14 and 17! pic.twitter.com/K9BT9b1wT2 — NBA (@NBA) July 12, 2024

The top team from each group advances to the quarter finals alongside the two teams in second place with the best record that are entered as wildcards.

There is an added incentive for all of the players competing in the tournament, with the every player on the winning team receiving a bonus of $500,000.

The cash prize is a huge opportunity for players breaking into the league or on smaller contracts and it provides those stars with a taste of what the playoffs could be like.

Last year it was the Lakers who took home the cup, with LeBron James adding yet another award to the trophy cabinet after the championship game in Las Vegas. This year again the final will be held in Vegas.

Who Plays In The NBA Cup Night One?

The NBA Cup will get underway on Tuesday night with 16 teams in action.

Hawks @ Celtics

Heat @ Pistons

Hornets @ Magic

Knicks @ 76ers

Raptors @ Bucks

Suns @ Jazz

Mavericks @ Warriors

Timberwolves @ Trail Blazers

NBA Cup Schedule

Group Stage: November 12 – December 3

November 12 – December 3 Quarterfinals: December 10 & 11

December 10 & 11 Semifinals: December 14

December 14 Championship: December 17