When Does The NBA Emirates Cup Start And Who Is Playing On Opening Night This Week?

Olly Taliku
The second NBA Cup gets underway this week, with the Lakers looking to retain their title after a winning start to the competition last year. See here for all the details on the first round of the NBA Cup. 

What Is The NBA Cup?

The in-season tournament, also known as the NBA Cup, is a competition that was introduced last year with the hopes of giving more meaning to the earlier months of the campaign.

All 30 teams have been separated into six groups of five and starting on Tuesday night, games will begin, with each side playing all four teams within their group (two at home and two on the road) before the knockouts in December.

The top team from each group advances to the quarter finals alongside the two teams in second place with the best record that are entered as wildcards.

There is an added incentive for all of the players competing in the tournament, with the every player on the winning team receiving a bonus of $500,000.

The cash prize is a huge opportunity for players breaking into the league or on smaller contracts and it provides those stars with a taste of what the playoffs could be like.

Last year it was the Lakers who took home the cup, with LeBron James adding yet another award to the trophy cabinet after the championship game in Las Vegas. This year again the final will be held in Vegas.

Who Plays In The NBA Cup Night One?

The NBA Cup will get underway on Tuesday night with 16 teams in action.

  • Hawks @ Celtics
  • Heat @ Pistons
  • Hornets @ Magic
  • Knicks @ 76ers
  • Raptors @ Bucks
  • Suns @ Jazz
  • Mavericks @ Warriors
  • Timberwolves @ Trail Blazers

NBA Cup Schedule

  • Group Stage: November 12 – December 3
  • Quarterfinals: December 10 & 11
  • Semifinals: December 14
  • Championship: December 17
Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
