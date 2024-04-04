NBA

Pelicans’ Zion Williamson said he ‘tweaked’ the middle finger of his shooting hand on Wednesday

Zach Wolpin
On Wednesday, the Pelicans lost 117-108 to the Magic at home. New Orleans is now 45-31 this season, 7th in the West. They are in danger of not being one of the top six seeds. If that happens, the team will be in the play-in tournament competing for a playoff spot.  The Pelicans are only half a game behind the Dallas Mavericks in 5th. 

Late in the fourth quarter, Williamson’s finger was bothering him and he had to leave the game early. The 23-year-old did not return and it’s left some Pelicans fans worried. The playoffs are a few weeks away and New Orleans cannot afford to miss another star. Starting SF Brandon Ingram has missed their last seven games with a knee injury. The Pelicans will be in bad shape if Willaims and Ingram miss the start of playoffs.

Will Zion Williamson miss any time with a finger injury suffered on Wednesday night?


The 2023-24 campaign is the healthiest that Zion Williamson has been in his career with the Pelicans. As a rookie, he played in 61 total games. Williamson has played in 64 games this season and has been relatively healthy. He’s missed just 12 games. However, the two-time all-star did suffer a finger injury last night vs. the Magic. According to the former #1 overall pick, he “tweaked” his middle finger on his shooting hand.

Williamson did not want to go into any further detail until he was able to get it looked at closely.  In 64 games this season, the all-star forward is averaging (22.9) points, (5.8) rebounds, (5.0) assists, and (1.0) steals. New Orleans cannot afford to be without Williamson’s production in the postseason. If the Pelicans make the playoffs, it will be Zion’s postseason debut with the team. He missed the entire 2021-22 season when the team last made the playoffs.


New Orleans will look to get back on track this Friday when they face Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs. As of now, it’s not clear whether Zion Williamson is going to miss time or not. With their position in the West, the team needs Williamson to play. Especially if Brandon Ingram is going to be out. Fans of the team are hoping that Williamson’s injury is nothing serious and that he’ll be available for the rest of the season and the playoffs.

