Patrick Mahomes Sr. Admits To Drinking Before His Recent DWI Charge

Author image
Louis Fargher
Sports Editor
Patrick Mahomes Sr. has admitted to drinking beers before the 53-year-old was handed a DWI charge by Tyler police.

Patrick Mahomes Sr., father to the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, was arrested on Saturday night after being charged with a DWI.

The exact details are still yet to be revealed, however, it was confirmed that Mahomes Sr. had an open bottle of beer in his car when he was stopped by the police force.

During this stop, the former MLB pitcher admitted to ‘having a few beers’ whilst watching a match in a local bar to his home.

Unfortunately, this is not Mahomes Sr.’s first time being charged with a DWI, as this new addition comes after two previously.

Patrick Mahomes will be slightly disrupted by the news, which could not come at a worse time – as the Kansas City Chiefs star looks ahead to Super Bowl LVIII.

The 28-year-old can win consecutive Super Bowls for the first time in his career and pick up his third winners ring – a number that could rise throughout the course of his career.

Despite being put in the conversation for one of the best of all time, alongside Tom Brady, this year has been one of the worst in Mahomes’ recent career – according to the stats.

The KC QB threw for a total of 4,183 yards, the lowest distance he has managed since 2019, and contributed to 27 touchdowns – also the lowest tally since 2019.

Furthermore, Mahomes lost the most games in a season since he became a starter, with a total of six losses. This may be more of an indication to the Chiefs’ performances but it still reflects badly on the 28-year-old.

This would all be insignificant if Mahomes leads his side to Super Bowl glory once again, but the 49ers will be looking to avenge their defeat to the Chiefs a Super Bowl 2020.

Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
