Nicolai Hojgaard embarks on his debut at the Ryder Cup for Team Europe this month in Rome. Here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of the young Danish golfing protégé. This includes Hojgaard’s net worth, career earnings and endorsement deals.

Nicolai Hojgaard Net Worth Estimated At $1.5 Million

Nicolai Hojgaard is one of the hottest European prospects in the sport of golf right now. Not only is the Danish golfer a fan favourite, but he is also becoming one of the most consistent players on the DP World Tour. Hojgaard won his first European Tour event back in September 2021, before following that up in February 2022 with his second win.

The 22-year-old has become a consistent force on the DP World Tour for the past couple of years, which has in turn earned him millions of dollars. Not only that but Hojgaard has shown on several occasions that he is more than capable of beating any golfer in the world on his day.

Ahead of the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome, Italy, here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Nicolai Hojgaard’s net worth. We can reveal that Nicolai Hojgaard’s net worth is estimated to be in the region of $1.5 million.

The two-time DP World Tour winner is worth a lot of money and is one of the hottest prospects in the sport of golf right now. The 6″2 Dane has been a big name on the European Tour for a over a year now, having accumulated millions of dollars in prize money and a load of Top 10 finishes too.

Golf Monthly now estimates his net worth to be at least $1.5 million, based on his lifetime earnings. Hojgaard has show on several occasions that he can beat anyone on his day. He is a highly respected player on the DP World Tour now which is backed up by Luke Donald selecting him to represent Europe at the 2023 Ryder Cup. What an incredible few years the Danish golfing star has had of late.

More about Hojgaard’s career earnings later in this article. The 22-year-old’s net worth has also been heavily enhanced through ventures off the golf course too through his various endorsement deals. Again, more on that later.

Nicolai Hojgaard net worth figure according to golfmonthly.com

Nicolai Hojgaard Career Earnings

Year Earnings 2023 $1,173,709 2022 $520,986 2021 $296,728

Figures courtesy of pgatour.com

Ever since Nicolai Hojgaard turned pro, he has had a steady rise to the upper echelons of professional golf in Europe. This is set to be Hojgaard’s debut at the Ryder Cup, having more than earned his spot on the team. Hojgaard is now making a name for hiself over on the PGA Tour too, having competed in 20 events last season.

With wins on the golf course comes huge earnings of course. Having won various DP World Tour events now, not to mention his various Top 5 and Top 10 finishes in other European Tour events, the 2001-born golfing superstar has earned an extremely lucrative amount of cash of late.

That’s right, forgetting off the course earnings for a minute, purely just on the PGA Tour, Nicolai Hojgaard has earned $1,209,365 according to pgatour.com. Having only featured in his first PGA Tournament last year, this is an extremely lucrative amount of money.

The career earnings don’t stop there though for the successful Danish golfer. According to spotrac.com, Hojgaard’s career earnings in total equates to over $2 million. As mentioned, his official pay-outs are somewhere in the region of $1.2 million, but he has earned over $800,000 more than that in total.

Nicolai Hojgaard’s highest earning year as a professional golfer is in fact this year. The two-time DP World Tour winner has reportedly pocketed a $1,173,709 so far this year. This is mainly down to several stellar showings in various European Tour events, as well as slowly making waves on the PGA Tour as well.

Nicolai Hojgaard Endorsement Deals

Another reason that Nicolai Hojgaard has a net worth of around $1.5 million and has earned upward of $2 million in his career is due to the fact he has various sponsors.

As you would expect, the popular Danish golfer has various different sponsors on board, including some huge brands such as Callaway Golf, Adidas, Scan Global, Vitamin Well, Upperdeck Sports, Ejner Hesse and Omega watches. Hojgaard’s biggest endorsement deal is currently with Callaway – one of the leading golf manufacturer in the world.

When he is competing on the golf course, Hojgaard uses purely Callaway clubs, Callaway golf balls and a Callaway bag. The 6″2 Dane uses a full bag of Callaway products, ever since signing for the golf brand at the beginning of 2023 alongside his brother Rasmus.

These endorsement deals have helped the Danish golfing sensation earn extra money and establish himself as a prominent name in the world of golf over the past couple of years. It is unknown exactly how much Nicolai Hojgaard is paid by his sponsors, but it is sure to be at least six-figures per annum.

All of these sponsors, along with his earnings on the golf course are all huge factors in the growth of Nicolai Hojgaard’s net worth.

Be sure to claim the various golf betting offers and golf free bets available on the SportsLens site for all of the biggest golf tournaments around the world.

Other Content You May Like