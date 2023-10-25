There are zero teams on a bye in Week 8 and that means we have a full slate of games this weekend. One of the biggest games in Week 8 has to be the Jaguars vs. Steelers at 1:00 p.m. EST. Jacksonville is coming off a win vs. the Saints in Week 7 to improve their record to 5-2 this season. For Pittsburgh, they fought tough on the road to beat the Rams in Week 7. They are now 4-2 and sit second in the AFC North.

For the 2023 season, our football experts at Sports Lens will make weekly NFL picks and predictions each week. Check out our Week 8 expert picks and predictions below.

The Best Online Sportsbooks For Betting On NFL Point Spreads

The best offshore sportsbooks are giving away free bets and bonus offers to NFL fans.

By signing up for the top online sportsbooks, NFL fans can claim over $4,000 in free bonus cash before Week 1 kicks off.

Click on an offer below to claim your sports betting bonus ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Week 8 Anthony Owen Zach Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Buffalo Bills Bills -8.5 Buccaneers +8.5 Buccaneers +8.5 New Orleans Saints @ Indianapolis Colts Colts -1 Saints +1 Colts -1 Jacksonville Jaguars @ Pittsburgh Steelers Steelers +2.5 Jaguars -2.5 Jaguars -2.5 Houston Texans @ Carolina Panthers Texans -3 Texans -3 Texans -3 Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Commanders Eagles -6.5 Eagles -6.5 Eagles -6.5 Los Angeles Rams @ Dallas Cowboys Cowboys -6.5 Rams +6.5 Rams +6.5 New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins Dolphins -9.5 Patriots +9.5 Dolphins -9.5 New York Jets @ New York Giants Jets -3 Giants +3 Jets -3 Atlanta Falcons @ Tennessee Titans Falcons -2.5 Falcons -2.5 Falcons -2.5 Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers Packers “PK” Vikings “PK” Vikings “PK” Cleveland Browns @ Seattle Seahawks Browns +3 Seahawks -3 Seahawks -3 Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos Chiefs -8 Chiefs -8 Chiefs -8 Cincinnati Bengals @ San Francisco 49ers 49ers -5.5 49ers -5.5 Bengals +5.5 Baltimore Ravens @ Arizona Cardinals Ravens -8 Ravens -8 Ravens -8 Chicago Bears @ Los Angeles Chargers Chargers -9 Bears +9 Chargers -9 Las Vegas Raiders @ Detroit Lions Lions -9 Lions -9 Lions -9 Season Record 56-50 52-54 57-49 NFL Week 8 Consensus Picks All three of our NFL experts picked these teams to cover the spread in Week 8: Texans (-3)

Lions (-9)

Chiefs (-8)

Best NFL Week 8 Bets

Here are our best NFL Week 8 bets for the 2023 season:

Anthony: The Indianapolis Colts, perhaps surprisingly, have scored 20+ points in each game so far this season, including a 38-point outburst last week despite a loss to the Browns. But Cleveland’s defense is no joke, and the Colts scored five offensive touchdowns against them despite Myles Garrett’s career day.

The New Orleans Saints, on the other hand, have scored 17 or fewer points in four of their seven games. In fact, if you take away their 34-point outburst in Week 5 (in which they had 3 total offensive touchdowns), Derek Carr and company are averaging just 16.5 points per game in 2023, which would rank them 28th in the league. The Colts are the home team as well and should be able to outscore the Saints by at least a field goal.

Zach: Earlier in the season, the Eagles hosted the Commanders. Washington scored a touchdown in the final minute of the game to send it to OT. Philly won the game on a 54-yard game-winning field goal by Jake Elliot. Since that game, the Commanders have been trending in the wrong direction. They have let their QB Sam Howell get sacked a league-high 40 times already in 2023.

That is something the Eagles know they can use to their advantage. In their previous matchup with Washington, they sacked Howell five times. Even the 2-5 New York Giants had 6 sacks last week vs. the Commanders. Philly is coming off a big win vs. the Dolphins and momentum is on their side. That is why the Eagles (-6.5) are a strong bet in Week 8.

Bet on the Eagles -6.5 (-115)

Owen: The Atlanta Falcons are coming off a gutsy win against the division-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa. Even though quarterback Desmond Ridder had three lost fumbles, the Falcons’ defense kept them in the game. They now face Head Coach Arthur Smith’s former team the Tennessee Titans who are looking like they are on the precipice of a full-blown rebuild. Even though Desmond Ridder thrives more at home than on the road, I can see Ridder having a bounce-back performance against a very pass-funnel defense. Also, look for Bijan Robinson to make his “return” to the lineup.

The Tennessee Titans are dealing with injuries at quarterback and will likely start rookie Will Levis. Even though this Atlanta Falcons pass rush is not all that exciting, the Tennessee offensive line and inexperience at quarterback should make it an easy day for the Falcons to go into Tennessee at cover.