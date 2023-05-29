Tom Brady Is The Favorite To Be Las Vegas Raiders Quarterback

Betting

The thoughts and rumors began swirling as soon as it was announced that Jimmy Garoppolo failed his physical. The new Las Vegas Raiders quarterback has a clause in his contract that allows the team to void his money should he not pass a physical exam, and they may have to exercise it.

Raiders Next QB Odds: Tom Brady Is The Current Favorite

Garoppolo was supposed to be the quarterback for the upcoming season and near future for Las Vegas. He signed a three-year deal this off-season and was welcomed by the organization and players like Davante Adams. He likely wasn’t their premier choice, but he was a solid enough option to get excited about.

Things look bleak for the Raiders, as the NFL Draft has passed and all of the better free agent quarterbacks have already been swooped up. But there is a newcomer to the organization who is now the favorite to take over the starting job.

A week ago, it was announced that Tom Brady would take a minority ownership stake in the Raiders in his first year of retirement. But with the release of the Garoppolo news, there are rumors that he may take a more public role than that.

As it stands today, Brady is the outright odds leader to become starting QB for the Raiders for the 2023 season, coming in at +200. These are shorter odds than the person who is currently in line for the job, who is current Raiders backup Brian Hoyer, who comes in at +250. Matt Ryan, who just took a job as an analyst, is listed at +300.

Bet on Tom Brady To Be Raiders QB (+200) at BetOnline

It doesn’t seem all that far-fetched for Tom Brady to land the job. He is wildly familiar with the head coach, as he was teamed up with Josh McDaniels in New England for the better part of a decade and a half. And this isn’t the first time that Brady has attempted something similar. The Miami Dolphins were docked a first round draft pick for tampering with the quarterback while he was under contract with another team.

Some of the other names on the list of odds include free agents such as Nick Foles, Carson Wentz, and Teddy Bridgewater.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
