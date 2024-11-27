NFL

Drew Lock will start for the Giants on Thanksgiving vs. the Cowboys

The Giants lost a Week 10 matchup to the Panthers in Germany and fell to 2-8. New York had a bye in Week 11 and had not decided on their starting QB moving forward. There were talks of Daniel Jones being benched for the rest of the 2024 season. After their bye, head coach Brian Daboll announced the team was starting Tommy DeVito in Week 12. 

Not only was Daniel Jones initially benched but he ended up as QB4 on the roster. Early in Week 12, Jones was playing scout team safety for New York. The QB went to Giants owner John Mara and asked to be released and that request was honored. Tommy DeVito started in Week 12 and suffered a forearm injury and is a long shot to play on Thanksgiving vs. the Cowboys. That puts Drew Lock in place to start for the Giants in Week 13. It will be his first start since Week 14 in 2023.

Tommy DeVito is out in Week 13 and Drew Lock will start for the Giants


With a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft, Drew Lock was selected by the Broncos out of Missouri. He played his first three seasons in Denver before he was traded ahead of the 2023 season to Seattle. In 21 starts with Denver, Lock went 8-13. The 28-year-old played in 24 games in three seasons for the Broncos. He passed for 4,470 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions. During his lone season with the Seahawks, Lock played in four games and made two starts.

Ahead of the 2024 season, Lock signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Giants. He’s appeared in three games for the Giants this season and has only attempted nine passes. Without Tommy DeVito in Week 13, Drew Lock will get his chance to start for New York. The Giants are on the road for a Thanksgiving matchup vs. the Cowboys. In his last game started Lock defeated the Eagles 20-17 in Week 14 of the 2023 season. He was 22-33 for 208 yards and a touchdown. We’ll see what the former first-round pick can do on Thursday vs. Dallas.

