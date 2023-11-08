Through nine weeks in the 2023 NFL season, we continue to see the separation between contenders and pretenders. The Ravens, Texans, and Vikings all had impressive wins last week. Baltimore beat Seattle 37-3 at home to improve to 7-2 this season. C.J. Stroud put together his first game-winning drive in the NFL to beat the Bucs, 39-37. Finally, Joshua Dobbs came in for an emergency relief appearance for the Vikings. He was traded to Minnesota that week and had no experience with his teammates but still led them to a win vs. Atlanta.

For the 2023 season, our football experts at Sports Lens will make weekly NFL picks and predictions each week. Check out our Week 10 expert picks and predictions below.

The Best Online Sportsbooks For Betting On NFL Point Spreads

The best offshore sportsbooks are giving away free bets and bonus offers to NFL fans.

By signing up for the top online sportsbooks, NFL fans can claim over $4,000 in free bonus cash before Week 1 kicks off.

Click on an offer below to claim your sports betting bonus ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Week 10 Anthony Owen Zach Carolina Panthers @ Chicago Bears Panthers+4 Bears-4 Bears -4 Indianapolis Colts @ New England Patriots in Germany Colts -1.5 Patriots +1.5 Colts -1.5 Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens Ravens -6 Ravens -6 Ravens -6 Houston Texans @ Cincinnati Bengals Bengals -7 Texans +7 Bengals -7 San Francisco 49ers @ Jacksonville Jaguars 49ers -3 49ers -3 Jaguars +3 New Orleans Saints @ Minnesota Vikings Vikings +2.5 Saints -2.5 Vikings +2.5 Green Bay Packers @ Pittsburgh Steelers Steelers -3.5 Steelers -3.5 Steelers -3.5 Tennessee Titans @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Bucs -1 Bucs -1 Titans +1 Atlanta Falcons @ Arizona Cardinals Falcons -1 Falcons -1 Falcons -1 Detroit Lions @ Los Angeles Chargers Lions -2.5 Lions -2.5 Lions -2.5 New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys Giants +17 Cowboys -17 Cowboys -17 Washington Commanders @ Seattle Seahawks Commanders +6 Seahawks -6 Seahawks -6 New York Jets @ Las Vegas Raiders Raiders +1.5 Raiders +1.5 Jets -1.5 Denver Broncos @ Buffalo Bills Bills -7.5 Bills -7.5 Bills -7.5 Season Record 70-66 65-71 73-63 NFL Week 10 Consensus Picks All three of our NFL experts picked these teams to cover the spread in Week 10: Steelers (-3.5)

Ravens (-6)

Bills (-7.5)

Best NFL Week 10 Bets

Here are our best NFL Week 10 bets for the 2023 season:

Anthony: Yes, the Giants are in shambles with their injury situation and their 2-7 record, and they seem to be in prime position to land a top-5 pick when all is said and done. But 17 points is a massive spread, especially for a divisional matchup. The Cowboys are a solid 5-3 but aren’t an unstoppable force by any means, and could be vulnerable to a team that has seen them already this season (albeit with poor results).

The Cowboys should be victorious on Sunday, but the large spread gives options to perhaps a late, backdoor touchdown by New York that covers the spread. Before their Week 9 drubbing at the hands of the Raiders, the previous two losses for the Giants came by a combined 8 points.

Zach: The Vikings made a trade at the deadline for Joshua Dobbs and had no plans of him playing in Week 9. He was supposed to be Jaren Hall’s backup for at least one game. When Hall went down early with signs of a concussion, Dobbs had to step up quickly and play the rest of the game for Minnesota. He didn’t start off too hot, but Dobbs found poise later on and helped lead the team to a comeback win vs. the Falcons.

Dobbs was able to do all of this with little to no experience with the team. He barely knew his teammate’s names or the plays that were being called. However, he proved he’s a true professional that can win under tough circumstances. Imagine what he can do with a week of preparation for this Sunday. The Vikings will be at home in Week 10 to face the Saints. Expect to see another gutsy performance from Dobbs for Minnesota.

Bet on the Vikings +2.5 (-107)

Owen: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off a crushing shootout loss to the Houston Texans. Now The Bucs will face another rookie quarterback in Will Levis as they host the Tennessee Titans. CJ Stroud lit up this Buccaneers secondary, but I do not think Levis can replicate Stroud’s historic performance. The Buccaneers’ pass rush should get to Levis a few times. This is only his third start in the NFL so expect some growing pains when they travel to Tampa.

The Titans are most likely going to rely on Derrick Henry against a stout Tampa Bay defensive front. If Henry does not get much running room then they may steer clear from their identity on offense. It may be tough sledding for the Titans if they are going to be a pass-first offense this Sunday. Take the Bucs at home to cover this tiny points spread.