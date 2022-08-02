Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest Bet Builder Tips: Premier League Opening Weekend Predictions

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The sleeping giants of English football Nottingham Forest are back in the top-flight for the first time since 1998, but they face a tough opener away to a resurgent Newcastle side.

Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest Bet Builder Tips

Combined Total Odds @ 35/1 with Virgin Bet

How to Claim Virgin Bet’s PL Opening Weekend Betting Offer

With all 20 sides back in action from Friday right the way through to Sunday evening, there is not better time than now to sign up to Virgin Bet, where customers will receive £20 in free bets.

Click here to sign up to Virgin Bet Bet £10 at odds of 1/2 or greater. £20 worth of Free Bets will be credited into your account.

Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest Bet Builder Tip 1: Newcastle First Half

Our first selection for this one sees Newcastle finishing the first half in the lead.

The Magpies looked a side reborn after the arrival of Eddie Howe in November of last year, and after it looked as if they were destined for a relegation scrap at the start of the season, they stormed to an 11th placed finish just two points off a top half position.

Particularly in the final few months of the season, they were quick out the blocks in every game, and it is interesting to note that they would have finished 9th had the league been decided on first half performances only.

We are expecting a quick start in front of the Newcastle faithful here.

Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest Bet Builder Tip 2: Nottingham Forest Second Half

While we are predicting the home side to race to an early lead and head into the break in pole position, Nottingham Forest were notoriously strong in the second half of games last season.

In fact, they would have topped the Championship if first half results didn’t count, winning 22.

Meanwhile, Newcastle tend to fade in the second period, and were placed just outside the bottom three when isolating second half results, conceding the fourth most goals after the break.

Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest Bet Builder Tip 3: Newcastle to Win

Despite their shortcomings towards the end of fixtures last season, Newcastle will be expected to win this one.

We are tipping them to do just that in front of the St James’ Park faithful, and if their end of season form (six wins in the final eight games) last campaign is any indicator of their intentions this season, a strong start should be expected.

Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest @ 35/1 with Virgin Bet

Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Newcastle 4/6 Draw 14/5 Nottingham Forest 9/2

Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest Team News

We may see debuts for new goalkeeper Nick Pope and centre-half Sven Botman in front of their new home fans, and Eddie Howe will only be with Jonjo Shelvey and Javier Manquillo for their league opener.

Meanwhile, Forest have been extremely busy bolstering their squad for top-flight football, confirming 12 signings in total. The only injury concern is new addition from Bayern Munich Omar Richards, who is expected to miss this tie with a fractured leg.

Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest Kick-Off Time, TV Channel and Live Stream