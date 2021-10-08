Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho.

The 29-year-old has been linked with a return to the Premier League for months now and it is no surprise that Newcastle are being tipped as a potential destination.

The Premier League club recently underwent a £305 million takeover and they are now the richest club in Europe.

Newcastle jump straight into number one in the list of football's richest owners 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Y5cWQVRCFu — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 8, 2021

The new owners are expected to invest into the playing squad and someone like Coutinho could prove to be a smart signing for the Magpies.

According to a report from Sport, the player’s representatives have been in contact with the Saudi group over the last few months.

The Premier League side are in need of creativity and goals from the midfield and the former Liverpool midfielder could be an ideal fit if he manages to regain his confidence and sharpness.

The 29-year-old has had a difficult time at the Spanish club and he has failed to establish himself as a key player.

The Brazilian has played just 68 league games for Barcelona since joining the club in 2017.

He was loaned out to Bayern Munich during the 2019-20 season as well after falling down the pecking order at Camp Nou.

Coutinho needs regular game time to retain his form a move back to the Premier League could be ideal for him. He is likely to get ample opportunities at Newcastle and a return to his comfort zone would give him a confidence boost as well.

The Brazilian international played his best football with Liverpool in the Premier League and he should be able to adapt immediately.

Newcastle need players who can make an immediate impact and Coutinho certainly fits the profile.

The 29-year-old Barcelona midfielder would add creativity and flair to the Newcastle midfield. He can chip in with vital goals from the long-range as well.