Soccer

Manchester United Transfer News: Matteo Moretto Says Appointing Thomas Tuchel Could Help United Snag Barcelona Star

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Manchester United Could Sign Thomas Tuchel
Manchester United Could Sign Thomas Tuchel

Renowned journalist Matteo Moretto has said appointing Thomas Tuchel as head coach could help Manchester United land Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo. With Raphael Varane leaving the club at the end of the season, the Red Devils are looking to bolster their defense, and Araujo is reportedly one of their top targets.

Manchester United Still Deciding On Erik ten Hag While Barcelona Anxiously Wait For Ronald Araujo

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag endured a difficult 2023-24 campaign. He faced heavy criticism for his team’s performance in the top two competitions of the season, the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. The Mancunians could only manage an eighth-place finish in the Premier League. Meanwhile, in the Champions League, they could not even cross the group-stage hurdle.

The Dutchman did end the season on a high note by winning the FA Cup at Manchester City‘s expense, but many believe the win came a little too late. According to reports, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS want to bring a new face into the dugout and Thomas Tuchel is on their wishlist.

While United grapple with the managerial dilemma, Barcelona wait anxiously to hear from one of their star players Araujo. The Blaugrana have presented the Uruguayan a renewal offer, but he has yet to accept it. The player is calm about this situation but with Man Utd and Bayern Munich lurking, Barca are eager to wrap up the extension as soon as possible.

Matteo Moretto Explains How Thomas Tuchel’s Appointment

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Moretto shed light on United and Barcelona’s situations, revealing how they are intertwined. According to the journalist, Araujo greatly admires Tuchel and may consider joining him at his next club. So, if United can snag the German, they will greatly boost their chances of landing Araujo this summer.

Moretto said:

As things stand, there is still no agreement, but they are still discussing a new deal. Time is not necessarily working in Barcelona’s favour. I think if a big financial offer comes in, then they might think about it, but that’s not happened yet.

Araujo is relaxed about the situation, he is waiting to see how it plays out, and he has to wait and see what the plan and the project is at Barcelona. He will also speak with Flick. Bayern Munich and Manchester United are the two teams we’ve noted that are interested, but things weren’t advanced with either of them. We have to wait and see where Thomas Tuchel ends up, because he is one of the managers that likes Araujo the most, and we’ll see if a Premier League club goes after him.”

The 25-year-old center-back has played 150 games for Barcelona since the 2019-20 season, scoring eight times and providing five assists. His current deal with the Catalans expires on June 30, 2026.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester United Could Sign Thomas Tuchel
Soccer

LATEST Manchester United Transfer News: Matteo Moretto Says Appointing Thomas Tuchel Could Help United Snag Barcelona Star

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 31 2024
Real Marid Vs Borussia Dortmund
Soccer
UEFA Champions League Final: 5 Bold Predictions For Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 31 2024

Bundesliga powerhouse Borussia Dortmund and Spanish champions Real Madrid will meet in the UEFA Champions League final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday (June 1). Both teams have bested some of…

Champions League Final
Soccer
UEFA Champions League Final: Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid – Where To Watch, Preview & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 31 2024

This is it! The most highly anticipated game on the club soccer calendar — the UEFA Champions League final — is finally upon us. This year, Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid…

Leeds United Red Bull
Soccer
Red Bull Becomes Front-Of-Shirt Sponsor Of English Powerhouse Leeds United
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 30 2024
Liverpool Ace Trent Alexander-Arnold
Soccer
England Icon Wayne Rooney Says Manchester United Man Should ‘100%’ Start Over Liverpool Star Trent Alexander-Arnold In EURO 2024
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 30 2024
Jude BEllingham England
Soccer
“I think a great example to any young player” – Wayne Rooney Believes Real Madrid Ace Jude Bellingham Will Captain England In The Future
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 30 2024
Real Madrid Winger Rodrygo
Soccer
Report: 5 Clubs Are Interested In Signing Real Madrid Star Rodrygo This Summer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 30 2024
Arrow to top