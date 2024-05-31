Renowned journalist Matteo Moretto has said appointing Thomas Tuchel as head coach could help Manchester United land Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo. With Raphael Varane leaving the club at the end of the season, the Red Devils are looking to bolster their defense, and Araujo is reportedly one of their top targets.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag endured a difficult 2023-24 campaign. He faced heavy criticism for his team’s performance in the top two competitions of the season, the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. The Mancunians could only manage an eighth-place finish in the Premier League. Meanwhile, in the Champions League, they could not even cross the group-stage hurdle.

The Dutchman did end the season on a high note by winning the FA Cup at Manchester City‘s expense, but many believe the win came a little too late. According to reports, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS want to bring a new face into the dugout and Thomas Tuchel is on their wishlist.

While United grapple with the managerial dilemma, Barcelona wait anxiously to hear from one of their star players Araujo. The Blaugrana have presented the Uruguayan a renewal offer, but he has yet to accept it. The player is calm about this situation but with Man Utd and Bayern Munich lurking, Barca are eager to wrap up the extension as soon as possible.

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Moretto shed light on United and Barcelona’s situations, revealing how they are intertwined. According to the journalist, Araujo greatly admires Tuchel and may consider joining him at his next club. So, if United can snag the German, they will greatly boost their chances of landing Araujo this summer.

“As things stand, there is still no agreement, but they are still discussing a new deal. Time is not necessarily working in Barcelona’s favour. I think if a big financial offer comes in, then they might think about it, but that’s not happened yet.

“Araujo is relaxed about the situation, he is waiting to see how it plays out, and he has to wait and see what the plan and the project is at Barcelona. He will also speak with Flick. Bayern Munich and Manchester United are the two teams we’ve noted that are interested, but things weren’t advanced with either of them. We have to wait and see where Thomas Tuchel ends up, because he is one of the managers that likes Araujo the most, and we’ll see if a Premier League club goes after him.”

The 25-year-old center-back has played 150 games for Barcelona since the 2019-20 season, scoring eight times and providing five assists. His current deal with the Catalans expires on June 30, 2026.