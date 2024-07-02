Soccer aficionados across the world are currently engrossed in EURO 2024 and Copa America 2024, closely following global superstars as they battle their way to continental glory. But beyond the well-kept pitches of the United States and Germany, there is another race afoot — the sprint to recruit the most valuable free agents available right now.

Continue reading to take a look at the five most valuable players who are looking for a new contract.

Data: Transfermarkt

#5 Leandro Barreiro – €17 million ($18.23 million)

Kicking off the list is Luxembourg international Leandro Barreiro. The midfielder, who is valued at a cool €17 million ($18.23 million), became a free agent after running down his contract with Bundesliga side Mainz. According to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, the defensive midfielder will join Portuguese side Benfica, with the two parties already agreeing to a contract. However, since the move has not become official at the time of writing, we are keeping Barreiro on our list of highly-valued free agents.

Before opting to leave Mainz, the 24-year-old played 151 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 11 times and providing 12 assists.

#4 Raphael Varane – €20 million ($21.45 million)

In fourth place, we have former Real Madrid and France center-back Raphael Varane. The Frenchman, who is worth €20 million ($21.45 million) in today’s market, became a free agent after parting ways with Manchester United at the end of last season. Varane’s three-season stint at Old Trafford was riddled with injuries and forgettable performances, but his send-off was memorable. The Red Devils beat arch-rivals Manchester City 2-1 in a thrilling FA Cup final, and Varane marked the occasion with a solid display.

Varane, who could move to Saudi Arabia this summer, played 95 matches for Manchester United, scoring twice.

#3 Guido Rodriguez – €20 million ($21.45 million)

With an estimated market valuation of €20 million ($21.45 million), Argentine midfielder Guido Rodriguez has claimed the third spot in the rankings. The 30-year-old, who can effortlessly alternate between central and defensive midfield, won the FIFA World Cup with Argentina in 2022 and is currently with the nation as they try to defend their Copa America crown.

Rodriguez was at La Liga side Real Betis between January 2020 and June 2024. He was a regular during his time at the club, but Betis have surprisingly opted not to renew his deal. According to reports, the player has signed a pre-agreement to join Barcelona in the summer transfer window. At Betis, he featured in 173 games across competitions, scoring nine times and clocking four assists.

#2 Mario Hermoso – €25 million ($26.81 million)

Real Madrid academy graduate Mario Hermoso spent the last five years of his career at Atletico Madrid, serving as one of their go-to guys in defense. However, the 29-year-old could not impress Diego Simeone as much as he would have liked, as the Atletico boss refused to retain him for the 2024-25 season and beyond. His contract with Los Rojiblancos expired on June 30, making him one of the most valuable free agents with a lofty €25 million ($26.81 million) valuation.

Hermoso, who played five matches for Spain before retiring from international soccer, appeared in 174 games for Atletico Madrid between the 2018-19 and 2023-24 seasons, scoring 10 times and providing six assists. He played a crucial role as Atletico won the La Liga title in the 2020-21 season.

#1 Adrien Rabiot – €35 million ($37.54 million)

A reputed central midfielder, Adrien Rabiot, is currently representing France in the 2024 European Championship in Germany. The fact that he beat out competition from some of the best midfielders in the world to become a first-XI regular under Didier Deschamps, speaks volumes about his quality. Yet, the €35 million ($37.54 million) man remains without a contract, with Juventus opting not to renew his deal at the end of the 2023-24 season.

The 29-year-old spent the last five seasons of his career at Juventus. He featured in 212 games for the Bianconeri in all competitions, scoring 22 times and providing 15 assists. He helped the club to one Serie A title and two Coppas Italia during his stay.