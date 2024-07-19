With the 2024 European Championship and 2024 Copa America in the rearview mirror, it is time to divert all our attention to the transfer window. There have already been some mega moves, with Kylian Mbappe’s highly-anticipated switch to Real Madrid drawing the most attention. Manchester United and Bayern Munich have also done excellent business in the opening few days of the summer transfer window. While the Red Devils have roped in Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro, the Bavarians have lapped up two of the most sought-after Premier League stars, Michael Olise and Joao Palhinha.

Many heavyweights, including Barcelona, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), have yet to start their summer shopping. However, we are confident of seeing plenty of activity until the deadline day on August 30. Continue reading to check out seven mega transfers that could materialize over the coming six weeks.

#7 Dani Olmo: From RB Leipzig To Manchester City

Spain midfielder Dani Olmo enjoyed a sensational EURO 2024 campaign. He scored a goal each in the Round of 16, quarter-finals, and semi-finals, showing superb positional awareness and applying stunning finishes. Even before he helped Spain conquer Europe, there were murmurs about his departure from RB Leipzig. Now, his exit from the Bundesliga club seems imminent.

According to reports, Premier League giants Manchester City are leading the race to sign Olmo. They are more than capable of triggering his £50 million ($64.7 million) price tag and should be able to give him enough play time even if Bernardo Silva decides to stay put for another year. Coach Pep Guardiola supposedly admires the 26-year-old’s versatility and is eager to add him to his ranks ahead of the 2024-25 season.

#6 Matthijs de Ligt: From Bayern Munich To Manchester United

Manchester United recently bolstered their defense, adding talented teen center-back Leny Yoro to their ranks. However, they are reportedly still not content with their squad depth and could hit the market for another top center-back. According to the most trusted journalists, Bayern Munich man Matthijs de Ligt is at the top of their wishlist and they are working to wrap up the deal as soon as possible.

Although De Ligt has agreed personal terms with Erik ten Hag’s side, Bayern Munich have yet to green-light the move. The Bavarians want €50 million ($54.44 million) plus add-ons for the 24-year-old, which is more than what the Red Devils are prepared to pay. Even if Bayern agree to reduce the price tag, United must sell some of their assets before cutting the check for the former Ajax man.

#5 Ivan Toney: From Brentford To Arsenal

Premier League aspirants Arsenal pushed hard to land Ivan Toney in January 2024. However, Brentford were not prepared to sell unless they received a $100 million+ offer for their talisman. Unable to match the exorbitant asking price, Mikel Arteta’s side abandoned the pursuit.

Things have changed a lot in the last six months. The Bees are ready to cash in on Toney this summer but there is an alarming lack of suitors. To generate more interest in their player, Brentford are open to selling him for a discounted £50 million ($65 million) fee. This reduced fee should make Toney more attractive to interested clubs, including Arsenal.

The north Londoners missed out on their top target Benjamin Sesko earlier this summer, with the forward signing a contract extension with RB Leipzig. Unless they unearth a more promising center-forward in the coming weeks, signing the Premier League veteran would be the safest bet.

#4 Nico Williams: From Athletic Bilbao To Barcelona

Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams wreaked havoc for Spain in EURO 2024, with the young duo contributing three goals and five assists in total. Impressed with Williams’ performances, Barcelona have decided to reunite him with Yamal in Catalonia.

Barca president Joan Laporta has gone on record to say the club have enough funds to sign Williams for Athletic Bilbao. However, they have yet to table a formal offer to sign the 21-year-old. Unsurprisingly, Athletic will only let their star leave for a jaw-dropping bid. So, Barca would have to trigger Williams’ €58 million ($63.15 million) release clause to land him this summer, which looks tricky considering their long-standing economic struggles.

Barca fans have been unofficially raising funds to help their club sign the player. But without selling one or two of their top players, the Blaugrana will fail to pull it off.

#3 Alphonso Davies: From Bayern Munich To Real Madrid

Having already landed Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid are reportedly working on making Alphonso Davies their next signing for the summer. However, unlike the Mbappe deal, Madrid are not desperate to pull it off in the coming weeks.

Davies, who wants to play for Real Madrid, sees his Bayern Munich contract expire in June 2025. The Bavarians do not want to lose him for free, so they have asked the player either to sign an extension or leave in the summer transfer window. Real Madrid are very much interested in signing him, but they are unwilling to meet Bayern’s €60 million ($65.33 million) asking price.

The ball is now in Bayern’s court and it will be interesting to see what they decide in the coming weeks.

#2 Mohamed Salah: From Liverpool To Saudi Arabia

Last summer, Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad tried their best to prize Mohamed Salah away from Liverpool, tabling a $200 million+ offer for him. According to sources, the player and his agents did not oppose the move and brought the offer to Liverpool. The Merseysiders, however, promptly declined the proposal, slapping a “Not For Sale” sign on Salah. The Saudi Arabian outfit vouched to return the following summer.

With Jurgen Klopp gone and Salah in the final year of his Liverpool contract, Al-Ittihad or any other interested Saudi club have a much better chance of signing the Egypt international this window. The Anfield outfit could also be more open to the move, as they would stand a chance to earn well above the market rate for the 31-year-old superstar.

#1 Victor Osimhen: From Napoli To PSG

After losing their record scorer Kylian Mbappe, PSG are on the lookout for a reliable source of goals. And out of the strikers available on the market, there is no one better than Napoli ace Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian striker reportedly wanted a move in the winter transfer window itself, but no one could match Napoli’s mammoth asking price in the middle of the 2023-24 season. This summer, he is all but guaranteed to move on to greener pastures.

According to reports, Napoli want a whopping £109 million ($140.98 million) for their striker, which would make him one of the most expensive transfers in history. PSG, meanwhile, are unwilling to go above £84 million ($108.64 million). The clubs are regularly holding talks to reach a middle ground and we are confident they will find it before the window slams shut.