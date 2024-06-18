Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly open to selling marquee player Marcus Rashford in the summer transfer window, amid interest from La Liga powerhouse Barcelona. The Red Devils reportedly want €60 million ($64.31 million) for their academy graduate — a sharp decline from their previous €100 million ($107.19 million) demand.

Barcelona Eye A Mega Signing For The Summer Transfer Window

According to a report from Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes, Sporting Director Deco is eager to bolster Barcelona’s attack in the summer transfer window. As things stand, Robert Lewandowski will continue in Catalonia for one more year, but Ferran Torres and new-signing Vitor Roque face an uncertain future. The club will reportedly offload both attackers if they can attract suitable offers. Additionally, Barca cannot afford to buy Joao Felix for a hefty fee from Atletico Madrid, and it could be difficult to convince Los Rojiblancos to green-light another loan spell.

Many top players have been linked with a move to Catalonia, but Manchester United star Rashford’s name has created the most excitement among board members and fans. The England international has long been on Barcelona’s list and new manager Hansi Flick also happens to be a big admirer. Over the years, United have been asking for €100 million ($107.19 million) for their poster boy, but they are now reportedly prepared to settle for around €60 million ($64.31 million).

Manchester United Want To Take Advantage Of Barca’s Interest In Marcus Rashford

Given Barcelona’s dire financial situation, they still cannot afford to pay Manchester United’s asking price for Rashford. They ideally want to sign him on a one-year loan with a non-obligatory option to make his stay permanent at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is fine with shipping Rashford off to Spain, despite being aware of Barca’s economic situation. He reportedly wants to make the most of Barcelona’s interest in the 26-year-old to sign long-time target Frenkie de Jong on a swap deal. The Dutch midfielder is valued at a higher €100 million ($107.19 million), but United consider it a fair trade.

Rashford, who was not named in Gareth Southgate’s squad for EURO 2024, has played 402 games for Manchester United in all competitions, scoring 131 times and providing 65 assists. His contract with the Mancunians expires in June 2028.