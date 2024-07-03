Former Brazil star Rivaldo has advised Barcelona to sign Spain and Athletic Bilbao youngster Nico Williams in the summer transfer window. Williams enjoyed a breakout season with Bilbao in 2023-24 and is currently lighting up EURO 2024 with La Roja.

After enduring a trophyless campaign in the 2023-24 season, Barcelona are looking to reinforce their squad in the summer transfer window. Of the many names that have been linked with a move to Catalonia, Williams has generated the most excitement.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is reportedly prepared to do everything in his power to sign the 21-year-old. He does not want to miss out on one of the finest Spanish attackers in the world.

Renowned journalist Reporter Achraf Ben Ayad recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to shed light on Barca’s pursuit of Williams. He wrote:

“In Barcelona, ​​they realize that the Nico deal cannot be wasted. The Athletic Bilbao player is a major target for the Catalan club in the transfer market. Laporta’s management will make every effort this summer to obtain him.”

Rivaldo Claims Nico Williams Has Everything To Be A Success At Barcelona

Former Barcelona star Rivaldo has also advocated the move, claiming the left-winger has the pedigree to succeed at Camp Nou.

He said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“Given the cost of his release clause and everything he has been doing, I think it is a very reasonable value.

“He is a player who has stood out with his performances at Athletic Club this season and now he is doing incredibly well with Spain at the European Championship.”

Rivaldo concluded by adding:

“He has everything to succeed at FC Barcelona, ​​the club has to consider him.”

Williams has a €55 million ($59.17 million) release clause in his contract. The sum may seem modest by current market standards, but Barca are unable to match it without offloading at least one big name. According to sources, Barcelona could have to sell Raphinha or Frenkie de Jong to make room for Williams.

Williams, who scored five goals and provided 14 assists in La Liga last season, has been a key man for Spain in EURO 2024. The jet-heeled winger has thrived in Luis de la Fuente’s system, scoring once and providing an assist in 3 games. He has also created nine chances, pulled off nine dribbles, and completed 84 passes with 93.3% accuracy.