New York Giants Retain Two Key Offensive Pieces

Owen Jones
3 min read
The New York Giants made two much needed moves keeping two key offensive pieces for next season and possibly beyond. New York signed quarterback Daniel Jones to a four-year extension worth up to $160 million. They also franchised tagged running back Saquon Barkley who was also an impending free agent.

 

Daniel Jones Career Path

Daniel Jones, who was drafted by the Giants in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, has shown flashes of potential in his first two seasons in the league. While he has struggled with turnovers at times, he has also shown the ability to make plays with his arm and his legs. With his contract set to expire after the 2022 season, the Giants made the decision to lock him up for the long term.

https://sportshub.cbsistatic.com/i/r/2023/02/22/93afc20e-0b43-4cce-ac67-23316ccd6560/thumbnail/1200x675/579dbd19ed1bb7ad30d2227f6c8cef51/daniel-jones-g.jpg

This is a significant investment by the Giants, but it is also a necessary one. Quarterback is the most important position in football. Having a young and  talented player like Jones under contract for the foreseeable future gives the team stability and hope for the future. Some of his success can be credited to head coach Brain Daboll.

Saquon Gets The Tag

The decision to place the franchise tag on Saquon Barkley is a bit more complicated. Barkley was drafted second overall by the Giants in the 2018 NFL Draft He has been one of the most electrifying players in the league when he’s been healthy. However, he has struggled with injuries throughout his career. Historically, running back is deemed one of the more replaceable positions in the league, so no surprise he got the tag.

https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/am.E0jkQUGHgkH.obyOABg--/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTY0MDtoPTQyNg--/https://s.yimg.com/os/creatr-uploaded-images/2023-03/f12abf20-bd2a-11ed-bdfd-59f47dbd9af0

By using the franchise tag on Barkley, the Giants are essentially committing to paying him a one-year salary. This salary is equivalent to the average of the top five highest-paid running backs in the league. This is a significant amount of money, and it’s not yet clear if the two sides will be able to come to a long-term agreement before the start of the season.

The Giants’ decision to sign Daniel Jones to an extension and use the franchise tag on Saquon Barkley shows that they are committed to building a winning team for the future. If Jones can continue to improve and Barkley can stay healthy and produce at a high level, the Giants could be a force to be reckoned with in the NFC East and beyond.

The Giants did defy expectations last season, so it will be interesting to see if they are favored to make the playoffs according to New York sportsbooks. Keeping Jones and Barkley will be key to New York’s success.

