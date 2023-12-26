NBA

NBA: Will The Detroit Pistons Lose Their 27th Game In A Row Tonight?

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
The last time the Pistons won a basketball game, we hadn’t yet hit Halloween. We are now past Christmas and looking towards the new calendar year, and Detroit is still looking for their third win of the season after starting 2-1. They are currently tied for the second-longest losing streak in NBA history at 26 games, and are just three losses away from breaking the most unfortunate of records.

Will The Pistons Make NBA History This Week?

There was hope that the team would snap the skid before the holidays. After going up against some of the league’s elites, they had contests against the Hawks, Jazz, and Nets heading into Christmas, but would up losing all three by a combined 25 points. The NBA record for the longest losing streak stands at 28 (2014-15 76ers), and the Pistons would be going up against the NBA-leading Celtics in order to avoid tying that mark on Thursday.

But first, they’ll take on the Nets on Tuesday, who defeated Detroit by 11 in just their last game. Brooklyn will be a favorite, though not of the double-digit variety that they were on the 23rd. Instead, the spread for tonight’s game is just 6.5, one of the lower numbers that the Pistons have seen in some time.

Young Roster Has Trouble With Fixable Issues

Can the team overcome their struggles and finally get the weight off of their backs? Much of the issue has to do with roster construction, as their starting lineup consisted entirely of players under the age of 25 until Bojan Bogdanovic returned from injury, and they struggle with the usual issues that a young team endures. They commit more fouls than any other team, and give the ball up at an alarming rate, with the second-most turnovers of any team in the NBA as well.

Their currently streak of 26 puts the Pistons in a three-way tie for the second-longest ever. Both the 2010–11 Cavaliers and 2013-14 76ers lost 26 in a row, but finished those seasons on a far better pace than Detroit is currently set for. Should they lose to the Nets tonight, Detroit will hold the distinction of the longest single-season losing streak in NBA history, as the 28 by the 76ers came over the span of two different years.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Dec 26 2023
Dec 26 2023

Dec 23 2023

Dec 22 2023
Dec 22 2023
Dec 22 2023
Dec 22 2023
