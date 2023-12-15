NBA

NBA insiders have reported that the Raptors could target Sacramento’s Keegan Murray in a trade

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Keegan Murray Kings pic
Keegan Murray Kings pic

It’s never too early to talk about the trade deadline that is just under two months away. The next four to six weeks will be an evaluation period for teams who could be looking to make a move. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Raptors are a team that could be looking to trade some of their top talents. 

He noted that Toronto is reportedly interested in Keegan Murray from the Kings. The Raptors would have to give up a player like Pascal Siakam or O.G. Anunoby to acquire Murray. He’s just 23 years old and has an incredibly high ceiling. Murray is a key piece for Sacramento and it would take a big trade offer to move him.

Are the Raptors seriously interested in Sacramento’s Keegan Murray?


At 10-14 this season, the Raptors have been struggling to find consistent wins. If they continue to play this way, the team might become sellers at the deadline. Toronto has two players that are set to be impending free agents. Pascal Siakam and O.G. Anunoby. Instead of waiting until the end of the season, the Raptors could move one of them at the deadline.

League sources have noted that Toronto is reportedly interested in Keegan Murray from the Kings. He was the 4th overall pick by Sacramento in 2022. Murray is a player the team values highly. The 23-year-old has yet to scratch the surface of what his true potential is. His shooting numbers are down this season and he’s still averaging more points per game than his rookie season.


With how their roster is constructed, it would be hard to see the Kings trade away Keegan Murray. He averages the fourth-most points per game (13.8) of any player for the Kings in 2023-24. Additionally, his (5.6) rebounds per game are tied for the second-most on the team this season. On top of all that, his steals are up to (1.2) per game. If he can continue to grow offensively, Murray will be a serious two-way threat someday.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Keegan Murray Kings pic
NBA

LATEST NBA insiders have reported that the Raptors could target Sacramento’s Keegan Murray in a trade

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 15 2023
rsz are the pistons even trying 1100x733 1
NBA
The Detroit Pistons Now Have The 8th Longest Losing Streak In NBA History
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 14 2023

The train rolls on for the Detroit Pistons in the worst possible way. After their 18-point loss to the 76ers on Wednesday, the team has now dropped 21 straight games…

rsz draymond green receives ban no pay
NBA
How Much Money Will Draymond Green Lose During His Suspension?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 14 2023

Draymond Green was a free agent heading into the 2023 NBA off-season, and his situation was a complex one. But the Golden State Warriors made a decision that would alter…

Keldon Johnson Spurs pic
NBA
League sources think Spurs’ Keldon Johnson could be available for trade this season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 14 2023
59ab2090 7ebd 11ee affd e3191095d5c6
NBA
Phoenix Suns News: Beal In, Durant Out For Tuesday’s Game Against Warriors
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 12 2023
Mitchell Robinson Knicks pic 1
NBA
Knicks Injury Report: Mitchell Robinson needs ankle surgery and will miss 8-10 weeks for New York
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 11 2023
PJ Tucker Clippers pic
NBA
Clippers’ P.J. Tucker is reportedly unhappy with his role in LA and could be looking to be traded
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 11 2023
Arrow to top