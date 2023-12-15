It’s never too early to talk about the trade deadline that is just under two months away. The next four to six weeks will be an evaluation period for teams who could be looking to make a move. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Raptors are a team that could be looking to trade some of their top talents.

He noted that Toronto is reportedly interested in Keegan Murray from the Kings. The Raptors would have to give up a player like Pascal Siakam or O.G. Anunoby to acquire Murray. He’s just 23 years old and has an incredibly high ceiling. Murray is a key piece for Sacramento and it would take a big trade offer to move him.

Are the Raptors seriously interested in Sacramento’s Keegan Murray?

At 10-14 this season, the Raptors have been struggling to find consistent wins. If they continue to play this way, the team might become sellers at the deadline. Toronto has two players that are set to be impending free agents. Pascal Siakam and O.G. Anunoby. Instead of waiting until the end of the season, the Raptors could move one of them at the deadline.

League sources have noted that Toronto is reportedly interested in Keegan Murray from the Kings. He was the 4th overall pick by Sacramento in 2022. Murray is a player the team values highly. The 23-year-old has yet to scratch the surface of what his true potential is. His shooting numbers are down this season and he’s still averaging more points per game than his rookie season.

With how their roster is constructed, it would be hard to see the Kings trade away Keegan Murray. He averages the fourth-most points per game (13.8) of any player for the Kings in 2023-24. Additionally, his (5.6) rebounds per game are tied for the second-most on the team this season. On top of all that, his steals are up to (1.2) per game. If he can continue to grow offensively, Murray will be a serious two-way threat someday.