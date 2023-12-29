Tonight, the Knicks will be on the road to face the Magic for the first time this season. New York is 17-13 heading into this contest. Good enough for 7th in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks are coming off a loss in their last game, 129-120 vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder. Jalen Brunson’s (26.0) points per game lead the team this season. He’s played in all 30 of their games in 2023-24.

For the Magic, they are 18-12 this season and are also coming off a loss in their last game. They lost 112-92 on Wednesday to Joel Embiid and the 76ers. Currently, the Magic are fifth in the Eastern Conference. The team looks much different in 2023-24 after winning only 34 games last season. They almost have 20 wins already with still 52 games left in the regular season. Orlando is trending in the right direction for their future.

The Knicks will be on the road tonight to face the Magic

NBA Odds: Prop Bets for Knicks vs. Magic game

1. Jalen Brunson Over 26.5 points @ (-113) via BetOnline

Jalen Brunson has been worth every penny the Knicks signed him to last season. He’s easily been the most consistent offensive player for New York and he continues to grow. In 2022-23, Brunson’s (24.0) points were a career-high. However, he’s increased that career-high to (26.0) points per game in 2023-24. Additionally, his (.453) three-point percentage is also a new career-high.

Tonight, his O/U for points is set at (26.5) vs. the Magic. Brunson has gone over that number in 10 of his 30 games played this season. For the Knicks to win, they’re going to need a special performance out of Jalen Brunson. When he struggles, so do the Knicks. The team is 2-2 in their last four games.

2. Franz Wagner Over 5.5 rebounds @ (-107) via BetOnline

Franz Wagner is in his third season with the Magic and he’d steadily gotten better each year. As a rookie, he averaged (15.2) points per game and that number is up to (20.6) in 2023-24. Additionally, his (5.8) rebounds, and (4.0) assists are also new career highs. The former first-round pick has developed nicely and averages the second-most points per game of any Magic player this season.

His O/U for rebounds is set at (5.5) vs. the Knicks. Wagner has gone that number in 18 of his 30 games played in 2023-24. He’s also gone over that number in six of his last eight games. With Mitchell Robinson still out for New York, that leaves more opportunities for other players to grab rebounds. Something Wagner has been doing well in the past two weeks.

3. Julius Randle Over 9.5 rebounds @ (-107) via BetOnline

In five seasons with the Knicks, Julius Randle averages (9.9) rebounds per game. He’s also averaged at least 20 points and nine rebounds in each of his last four seasons. Jalen Brunson and himself are easily the two best players on New York’s roster. In 2023-24, Randle is averaging (22.9) points, (9.4) rebounds, and (4.8) assists per game.

Randle’s O/U for rebounds is set at (9.5) vs. the Magic. New York’s starting center Mitchell Robinson is out and that’s allowed Randle to clean the glass. He’s had over (9.5) rebounds in 13 of his 30 games played in 2023-24.