Betting

NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Friday’s Knicks Vs. Magic Game Via BetOnline

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
4 min read
Franz Wagner Magic pic
Franz Wagner Magic pic

Tonight, the Knicks will be on the road to face the Magic for the first time this season. New York is 17-13 heading into this contest. Good enough for 7th in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks are coming off a loss in their last game, 129-120 vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder. Jalen Brunson’s (26.0) points per game lead the team this season. He’s played in all 30 of their games in 2023-24. 

For the Magic, they are 18-12 this season and are also coming off a loss in their last game. They lost 112-92 on Wednesday to Joel Embiid and the 76ers. Currently, the Magic are fifth in the Eastern Conference. The team looks much different in 2023-24 after winning only 34 games last season. They almost have 20 wins already with still 52 games left in the regular season. Orlando is trending in the right direction for their future.

The Knicks will be on the road tonight to face the Magic

Ahead of Friday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NBA bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Knicks vs. Magic game.

NBA Odds: Prop Bets for Knicks vs. Magic game

1. Jalen Brunson Over 26.5 points @ (-113) via BetOnline

Jalen Brunson has been worth every penny the Knicks signed him to last season. He’s easily been the most consistent offensive player for New York and he continues to grow. In 2022-23, Brunson’s (24.0) points were a career-high. However, he’s increased that career-high to (26.0) points per game in 2023-24. Additionally, his (.453) three-point percentage is also a new career-high.

Tonight, his O/U for points is set at (26.5) vs. the Magic. Brunson has gone over that number in 10 of his 30 games played this season. For the Knicks to win, they’re going to need a special performance out of Jalen Brunson. When he struggles, so do the Knicks. The team is 2-2 in their last four games.

Bet Jalen Brunson Over 26.5 points (-113) @ BetOnline
 

2. Franz Wagner Over 5.5 rebounds @ (-107) via BetOnline

Franz Wagner is in his third season with the Magic and he’d steadily gotten better each year. As a rookie, he averaged (15.2) points per game and that number is up to (20.6) in 2023-24. Additionally, his (5.8) rebounds, and (4.0) assists are also new career highs. The former first-round pick has developed nicely and averages the second-most points per game of any Magic player this season.

His O/U for rebounds is set at (5.5) vs. the Knicks. Wagner has gone that number in 18 of his 30 games played in 2023-24. He’s also gone over that number in six of his last eight games. With Mitchell Robinson still out for New York, that leaves more opportunities for other players to grab rebounds. Something Wagner has been doing well in the past two weeks.

Bet Franz Wagner Over 5.5 rebounds (-107) @ BetOnline
 

3. Julius Randle Over 9.5 rebounds @ (-107) via BetOnline

In five seasons with the Knicks, Julius Randle averages (9.9) rebounds per game. He’s also averaged at least 20 points and nine rebounds in each of his last four seasons. Jalen Brunson and himself are easily the two best players on New York’s roster. In 2023-24, Randle is averaging (22.9) points, (9.4) rebounds, and (4.8) assists per game.

Randle’s O/U for rebounds is set at (9.5) vs. the Magic. New York’s starting center Mitchell Robinson is out and that’s allowed Randle to clean the glass. He’s had over (9.5) rebounds in 13 of his 30 games played in 2023-24.

Bet Julius Randle Over 9.5 rebounds (-107) @ BetOnline
 

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
Franz Wagner Magic pic
Betting

LATEST NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Friday’s Knicks Vs. Magic Game Via BetOnline

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 29 2023
David Njoku Browns pic
Betting
NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Thursday’s Jets Vs. Browns Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 28 2023

Tonight, the Jets will be on the road to face the Browns on TNF. New York has a 6-9 record in 2023 after a 30-28 win vs. the Commanders in…

rsz 231228035444 01 russell wilson benching
Betting
NFL Odds: Will Russell Wilson Play For The Patriots In 2024?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 28 2023

Russell Wilson won’t be a member of the Broncos next year. 21 months after he arrived in Denver and signed a $245 million contract, it was announced on Wednesday that…

Jamal Murray Nuggets pic
Betting
NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Thursday’s Grizzlies Vs. Nuggets Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 28 2023
c62ae76ba6525c05f1e565f432e2c82b
Betting
NFL Odds: Will Kevin Stefanski Win The Coach Of The Year Award?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 26 2023
6885775 web1 6885775 9bdb10c5e3a44625825cf9780ee59f65
Betting
NFL Odds: Joe Flacco Enters Comeback Player Of The Year Conversation
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 26 2023
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn2
Betting
NFL MVP Odds: Brock Purdy Falls Flat And Is Out As The Favorite
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 26 2023
Arrow to top