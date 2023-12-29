NBA

NBA insiders say that several teams are monitoring what happens with Tobias Harris at the trade deadline

Zach Wolpin
With Philadelphia’s current roster, the team relies heavily on Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey on offense. They account for nearly half of the offensive points the Sixers score each game. Then some players are being held back and could be producing a lot more. One of them is veteran Tobias Harris. 

He’s currently in his sixth season with the 76ers. Harris is a solid player, but he often is forgotten with the stars the Sixers already have. That’s why NBA insider Shams Charania reported that several teams are monitoring what will happen with Harris ahead of the trade deadline. Could the Sixers be interested in moving the veteran forward for another piece that could help them win now?

Are Tobias Harris’ days with the 76ers numbered?

In 30 games played and started this season, Harris is averaging (17.1) points, (6.1) rebounds, and (2.9) assists. His (.511) field goal percentage is the second-highest of his career. However, Harris continues to be underutilized by the Sixers. It’s hard for him to get consistent production when the team has Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Embiid is a league MVP and he requires the ball in his hands a lot. When he doesn’t have the ball, it’s often with breakout PG Tyrese Maxey. That is why Shams Charania said teams are monitoring what the Sixers will do with Harris, He mentioned that the Pistons could be a team that has an interest in Harris. Detroit has lost an NBA record 28 games in a row and counting. Tobias Harris might not be the answer to their problems at this point in the season.


Harris is in the final season of a massive $180 million deal. The 76ers decided to keep Harris over Jimmy Butler and they’ve certainly regretted that decision. It might be time for the Sixers to cut their losses with Harris and find him a new home. He sill a solid starting PF and could bring a veteran presence wherever he lands.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

