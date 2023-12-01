Tonight, the Knicks will be on the road in Toronto to face the Raptors. This will be their first matchup of the 2023-24 season. Jalen Brunson and the Knicks are on a small two-game win streak. They beat Detroit 118-112 on Thursday night. It will be the second game of a back-to-back tonight for New York.

For the Raptors, they’re 9-10 so far this season and beat the Suns 112-105 in their last matchup. The wins have not come consistently for Toronto this season. It’s in large part due to there being a new head coach after Nick Nurse left this season. Darko Rajakovic is still getting to know his players and see what lineups work the best.

The Knicks will be on the road for a matchup with the Raptors

Ahead of Wednesday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NBA bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Knicks vs. Raptors game.

NBA Odds: Prop Bets for Knicks vs. Raptors game

1. Jalen Brunson Over 24.5 points @ (-117) via BetOnline

For the Knicks in 2023-24, Jalen Brunson is their clear primary scoring option. The 27-year-old is averaging (25.1) points per game this season and is thriving as New York’s starting PG. This is his second season in a row averaging over 24+ points per game. Brunson has been worth every penny that get got from the Knicks.

Tonight, his O/U for points is set at (24.5) vs. the Raptors. The former second-round pick has gone over that number in eight of his 18 games played this season. He’s taking a career-high (18.9) shots per game in 2023-24. Brunson continues to play at an all-star level for the Knicks and they’ll look for him to have a big game tonight vs. the Raptors.

2. Dennis Schroder Under 6.5 assists @ (-143) via BetOnline

After Fred VanVleet left in free agency this offseason, the Raptors knew they needed to add a new starting PG. They went with Dennis Schroder and he’s started in all 19 games at PG this season. He’s more than capable of being a solid player for the Raptors this season and is leaving the team with (6.9) assists per game.

Schroder’s O/U for assists is set at (6.5) tonight vs. the Knicks. He’s gone under that number in four of his last six games played. After Schroder, Scottie Barnes’ (5.5) assists per game are the next highest on the team.

3. Mitchell Robinson Over 9.5 rebounds @ (-110) via BetOnline

The New York Knicks know what kind of player they have in Micthell Robinson. He’s an excellent defender who has a knack for rebounding the ball. His offensive skill set is limited, but Robinson makes up for that on the defensive. That hasn’t stopped him from progressing each season as a better overall player for the Knicks.

In his sixth season with New York, Robinson is averaging a career-high (11.1) rebounds per game. It’s the first time in the NBA that he’s averaged over 10+ rebounds per game in a single season. Tonight, his O/U for rebounds is set at (9.5) vs. the Raptors. He’s gone over that number in nine of his 18 games played this season.