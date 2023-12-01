Betting

NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Friday’s Knicks Vs. Raptors Game Via BetOnline

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
4 min read
Mitchell Robinson Knicks pic
Mitchell Robinson Knicks pic

Tonight, the Knicks will be on the road in Toronto to face the Raptors. This will be their first matchup of the 2023-24 season. Jalen Brunson and the Knicks are on a small two-game win streak. They beat Detroit 118-112 on Thursday night. It will be the second game of a back-to-back tonight for New York. 

For the Raptors, they’re 9-10 so far this season and beat the Suns 112-105 in their last matchup. The wins have not come consistently for Toronto this season. It’s in large part due to there being a new head coach after Nick Nurse left this season. Darko Rajakovic is still getting to know his players and see what lineups work the best.

The Knicks will be on the road for a matchup with the Raptors

Ahead of Wednesday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NBA bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Knicks vs. Raptors game.

NBA Odds: Prop Bets for Knicks vs. Raptors game

1. Jalen Brunson Over 24.5 points @ (-117) via BetOnline

For the Knicks in 2023-24, Jalen Brunson is their clear primary scoring option. The 27-year-old is averaging (25.1) points per game this season and is thriving as New York’s starting PG. This is his second season in a row averaging over 24+ points per game. Brunson has been worth every penny that get got from the Knicks.

Tonight, his O/U for points is set at (24.5) vs. the Raptors. The former second-round pick has gone over that number in eight of his 18 games played this season. He’s taking a career-high (18.9) shots per game in 2023-24. Brunson continues to play at an all-star level for the Knicks and they’ll look for him to have a big game tonight vs. the Raptors.

Bet Jalen Brunson Over 24.5 points (-117) @ BetOnline
 

2. Dennis Schroder Under 6.5 assists @ (-143) via BetOnline

After Fred VanVleet left in free agency this offseason, the Raptors knew they needed to add a new starting PG. They went with Dennis Schroder and he’s started in all 19 games at PG this season. He’s more than capable of being a solid player for the Raptors this season and is leaving the team with (6.9) assists per game.

Schroder’s O/U for assists is set at (6.5) tonight vs. the Knicks. He’s gone under that number in four of his last six games played. After Schroder, Scottie Barnes’ (5.5) assists per game are the next highest on the team.

Bet Dennis Schroder Under 6.5 assists (-143) @ BetOnline
 

3. Mitchell Robinson Over 9.5 rebounds @ (-110) via BetOnline

The New York Knicks know what kind of player they have in Micthell Robinson. He’s an excellent defender who has a knack for rebounding the ball. His offensive skill set is limited, but Robinson makes up for that on the defensive. That hasn’t stopped him from progressing each season as a better overall player for the Knicks.

In his sixth season with New York, Robinson is averaging a career-high (11.1) rebounds per game. It’s the first time in the NBA that he’s averaged over 10+ rebounds per game in a single season. Tonight, his O/U for rebounds is set at (9.5) vs. the Raptors. He’s gone over that number in nine of his 18 games played this season.

Bet Mitchell Robinson Over  9.5 rebounds (-110) @ BetOnline
 

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
Mitchell Robinson Knicks pic
Betting

LATEST NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Friday’s Knicks Vs. Raptors Game Via BetOnline

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  13min
Dak Presscott Cowboys pic
Betting
NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Thursday’s Seahawks Vs. Cowboys Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  22h

To kick off Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season, the Seahawks will be on the road tonight to face the Cowboys. Seattle is 6-5 this season and has lost…

skysports bill belichick new england patriots 6374416
Betting
NFL Odds: Is Bill Belichick An Option To Be Carolina Panthers Next Head Coach?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 30 2023

The Carolina Panthers made Frank Reich the second NFL head coach to be fired so far this season, firing him earlier this week on the heels of the team’s latest…

d00b26614db064cefd4b69f7a375b866
Betting
NBA Odds: Holmgren Overtakes Wembanyama As Rookie Of The Year Favorite
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 30 2023
Tyreek Hills Dolphins pic
Betting
NFL Week 13 Expert Picks & Predictions: Colts, Dolphins, and Jaguars among consensus picks
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 29 2023
Paolo Banchero Magic pic
Betting
NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Wednesday’s Wizards Vs. Magic Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 29 2023
Jordan Addison Vikings pic
Betting
NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Monday’s Bears Vs. Vikings Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 27 2023
Arrow to top