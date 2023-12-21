The 76ers are a talented team this season and they have a lot of pieces needed to win a championship. However, they are still missing an all-star that will take them to the next level in the postseason. They don’t need a LeBron James or Nikola Jokic. Philadelphia just needs another all-star who can score 20+ points per game and play unselfish basketball.

According to NBA Insider Shams Charania, the Sixers could be interested in trading for O.G. Anunoby or Zach LaVine this season. Philly has the trade pieces necessary to make a deal for one of those two players happen. It’s a matter of will the Raptors or Bulls be willing to part ways. Sixers fans would love to see the team add another player like Anunoby or LaVine to the starting lineup.

How realistic would it be for the Sixers to trade for O.G. Anunoby or Zach LaVine?

“Zach LaVine, OG Anunoby, those are two names to keep an eye on as guys that Philadelphia has monitored.”@ShamsCharania on the Sixers monitoring the marketplace. 📺: https://t.co/wdT8I0ST8g pic.twitter.com/exXkQINeYh — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) December 21, 2023



On their current roster, the Sixers have two players who average over 20+ points per game. They are Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. After that, no player averages more than 16.0 points per game. Philadelphia would love to add another talented star to the roster that could help ease the scoring duties of Embiid and Maxey. Together, they combine for 61.2 of the Sixers’ 122.3 points per ga,e this season.

NBA Insider Shams Charania mentioned O.G. Anunoby and Zach LaVine as two potential trade targets for the 76ers. Let’s start with Anunoby. The 26-year-old is currently in his seventh season with the Raptors. He was on their championship roster in 2019 and has been a full-time starter since the 2019-20 season. Anunoby averages (14.7) points, (4.0) rebounds, (2.5) assists, and (1.0) steals per game. Throughout his career, Anunoby has been a true three-and-d player for the Raptors.

The 76ers need to TRADE Tobias Harris*** … fixed it for ya Keith! https://t.co/eKNvEA2KIe — Cullen (@cullen_joyce) December 21, 2023



Another player the Sixers are reportedly interested in is Zach LaVine from the Bulls. He’s someone that multiple teams are monitoring as the trade deadline approaches in early February. LaVine is a two-time all-star and averages (20.5) points per game for his career. Adding LaVine alongside Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid would be an elite trio. The Sixers have the trade pieces necessary to make a deal for LaVine happen. However, the 76ers will be far from the only team that tries to trade for LaVine. For now, the Sixers will continue to monitor O.G. Anunoby and Zach Lavine over the next month or so. They’re currently 19-8 this season and third in the Eastern Conference.