The Chicago Bulls have struggled since the opening days of the 2023-24 NBA season. A reported players-only meeting after the first game of the year set the tone for the team, as it won just 5 of its first 15 games on the schedule. Things have improved slightly since, with the Bulls now sporting a record of 10-17 through the first two months, but a blow up of the current roster is still on the horizon, and DeMar DeRozen and Zach LaVine have long been rumored to be dangling by the team as potential trade fodder.

NBA: Kings Could Be Interested In Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine would be open to a trade to Sacramento to team up with De’Aaron Fox, per @sam_amick “For all the public focus on the prospect of James and Davis teaming up with LaVine with the Lakers, the overlooked part is that Kings star De’Aaron Fox is a major priority for… pic.twitter.com/RXS859uaC4 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) December 18, 2023

LaVine has been a part of the rumor mill all season long, and there have been reports that have linked him to both the Lakers and 76ers in the past weeks. Both sides of those negotiations have hit snags as the teams are unable to come to any agreements on involved players, with Los Angeles reportedly unwilling to give up Austin Reeves in a deal.

But according to an article released by The Athletic’s Sam Amick on Monday, there may be a new suitor for LaVine’s services.

It has been no secret that the Sacramento Kings are looking to improve their roster this year and make better than the first round exit that they endured last NBA season. They are sitting with a more-than-respectable 15-9 record through the first 24 games but are still considered one of the middle of the pack teams in the Western Conference. GM Monte McNair will be looking to make roster changes if the current core group doesn’t continue its upward trajectory, and LaVine could be a trade target.

Kings Active In Looking To Improve Roster

◽️ Addressing the Zach LaVine-Lakers rumors

◽️ Could the Kings make a splash?

◽️ Lauri Markkanen on his future in Utah@sam_amick on what he’s hearing around the NBA ⤵️https://t.co/fP1OzhuMrH — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) December 18, 2023

From Amick’s piece:

For all the public focus on the prospect of James and Davis teaming up with LaVine with the Lakers, the overlooked part is that Kings star De’Aaron Fox is a major priority for Klutch Sports these days as well. Per league sources, LaVine would be very amenable to a Sacramento move that would make him Fox’s backcourt mate.

There is still plenty of time before any trade deadline or before any serious move has to be made. But it is safe to say that the two sides are working the phones, as the Kings have been publicly interested in grabbing another star to pair with De’Aaron Fox in the team’s backcourt.

The Kings will take on the lowly Wizards on Monday night, while the Bulls will take on the 76ers.