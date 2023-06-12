The first pick of the 2023 NBA Draft is a foregone conclusion, as the San Antonio Spurs will select Victor Wembanyama with the top selection. But there is a debate about how the rest of the top-3 and top-5 will shake out, and there may be a new leader for who ends up being the second player selected.

NBA Teams Favoring Miller Over Henderson For 2nd Overall Pick

Scoot Henderson has long been considered to be one of the top prospects in this year’s class. He plays the guard position, and is freakishly athletic with a body built for the NBA. Henderson skipped his senior year of high school in order to play professionally, getting his start with the G League Ignite instead of attending college.

“Most NBA teams we’ve spoken with have [Brandon Miller] over [Scoot Henderson ] on their draft board, and it wouldn’t surprise anyone if that is the direction the Hornets go on draft night.” – @DraftExpress pic.twitter.com/Rq5GdrctM1 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 12, 2023

He averaged 14.7 points in 31.5 minutes in his lone season.

Henderson was widely considered the favorite to be the second player selected in the 2023 Draft on early boards. But things changed during the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season with the emergence of Brandon Miller.

The 6’9″ freshman forward quickly became one of the top players in the nation, and was the leader of the Alabama team that held the #1 spot at the top of the rankings during the latter part of the season. He averaged 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, and the Crimson Tide were the #1 overall seed during March Madness.

Miller’s showing was enough to force the oddsmakers to shift some things at the top of the board.

Which player would you take with the No. 2 pick: Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/dEdBC1puKs — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 11, 2023

When looking at the odds today for who will be the second overall pick in this month’s draft, Miller is now the outright leader. He comes in at a -200 favorite, a designation that Henderson held prior to February and March. As for Scoot, he is now listed at +160. It will be a two-man race, as “other” comes in at +1800.

According to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, NBA teams agree. He reported that the executives that he has spoken to have expressed that they favor Miller over Henderson, and that the Alabama product will end up being the one who gets picked second.

It is the Charlotte Hornets’ decision to make, for now. They narrowly missed out on the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes, and have the consolation prize instead. They were one of the worst teams in the NBA last year, and they could use all the young talent that they can get. Or, could they have their eyes on a veteran who might be available for a swap of a valuable draft pick.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like