Betting

NBA Draft: Teams Like Brandon Miller Ranked Over Scoot Henderson For 2nd Pick

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz b244d477 72a3 4155 9570 390cc4daee43 1200x675 1
rsz b244d477 72a3 4155 9570 390cc4daee43 1200x675 1

The first pick of the 2023 NBA Draft is a foregone conclusion, as the San Antonio Spurs will select Victor Wembanyama with the top selection. But there is a debate about how the rest of the top-3 and top-5 will shake out, and there may be a new leader for who ends up being the second player selected.

NBA Teams Favoring Miller Over Henderson For 2nd Overall Pick

Scoot Henderson has long been considered to be one of the top prospects in this year’s class. He plays the guard position, and is freakishly athletic with a body built for the NBA. Henderson skipped his senior year of high school in order to play professionally, getting his start with the G League Ignite instead of attending college.

He averaged 14.7 points in 31.5 minutes in his lone season.

Henderson was widely considered the favorite to be the second player selected in the 2023 Draft on early boards. But things changed during the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season with the emergence of Brandon Miller.

The 6’9″ freshman forward quickly became one of the top players in the nation, and was the leader of the Alabama team that held the #1 spot at the top of the rankings during the latter part of the season. He averaged 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, and the Crimson Tide were the #1 overall seed during March Madness.

Miller’s showing was enough to force the oddsmakers to shift some things at the top of the board.

When looking at the odds today for who will be the second overall pick in this month’s draft, Miller is now the outright leader. He comes in at a -200 favorite, a designation that Henderson held prior to February and March. As for Scoot, he is now listed at +160. It will be a two-man race, as “other” comes in at +1800.

Bet on Brandon Miller 2nd Overall Pick (-200) at BetOnline

According to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, NBA teams agree. He reported that the executives that he has spoken to have expressed that they favor Miller over Henderson, and that the Alabama product will end up being the one who gets picked second.

It is the Charlotte Hornets’ decision to make, for now. They narrowly missed out on the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes, and have the consolation prize instead. They were one of the worst teams in the NBA last year, and they could use all the young talent that they can get. Or, could they have their eyes on a veteran who might be available for a swap of a valuable draft pick.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
rsz portland trail blazers v utah jazz
Betting

LATEST Damian Lillard Next Team Odds: Heat, Knicks Are The Favorites

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 8 2023
rsz dalvin cook 092522 getty ftr
Betting
Dalvin Cook Next Team Odds: Dolphins Are Heavy Favorites To Land RB
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 8 2023

The writing has been on the wall for Dalvin Cook and the Minnesota Vikings for some time, and the team is now planning on releasing the Pro Bowl running back,…

rsz usatsi 17805741 168395540 lowres
Betting
LeBron James Next Team Odds: Dallas Mavericks Are The New Favorites
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 6 2023

Rumors have been swirling about his future ever since LeBron James left the door open to retirement. There are betting lines available for you to wager on which team he’ll…

dm 230604 HEAT NUGGETS NBA FINALS GAME 2 SPORTSCENTER HIGHLIGHT
Betting
Miami Heat Win Game 2, Close Betting Gap In NBA Finals
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 5 2023
rsz joe mazzulla 052323
Betting
NBA Odds: 33% Chance Joe Mazzulla Will Be Out As Celtics Coach
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 31 2023
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn3
Betting
NBA Finals Odds: Denver Nuggets Have 77% Chance Of Winning Title
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 30 2023
rsz 01peterson web1 superjumbo
Betting
Will Adrian Peterson Make An NFL Comeback In 2023? The Odds Say No.
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 30 2023
Arrow to top