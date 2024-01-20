While they haven’t been bad by any means, the Phoenix Suns have not exactly lives up to expectations so far during the 2023-24 NBA season. They formed the league’s newest “Big 3” during the off-season by adding Bradley Beal to the combo of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, but getting the three to play effectively together (or together at all), has been a challenge during the first half of the schedule.

NBA: Booker Drops 50, Suns Win 4th In A Row

Devin Booker tonight: 52 PTS

18-28 FG

6-10 3PM It’s only been THREE QUARTERS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/30M1edYrr1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 20, 2024

But they may have turned a corner lately, and are finding themselves climbing in the Western Conference standings.

Phoenix was riding a three-game winning streak entering Friday’s action, and were looking to gain a game on the Pelicans, who were two games up and sitting in 5th place. All three of the team’s stars were available and in action for the contest, but it was Booker who stole the show.

Durant and Beal combined to score a respectable 39 points between the two, but they were completely outdone by their teammate’s performance. Booker made 18 of his 30 shots on the night and hit all 10 of his free throws, and finished with a season-high 52 points (his previous high was 40). He came out on fire, scoring 25 of his points in the first quarter alone, and it marked the 6th time in his NBA career that he has scored 50 or more in a single game.

He scored all of his points in the first three quarters. Interestingly enough, the last time that Booker was in the Suns lineup when they played the Pelicans, Booker dropped 58.

Long Road Trip Coming Up For Phoenix

The last time Devin Booker played the Pelicans: 58 PTS (!!)

6 REB

5 AST

21 FGM (ties career-high)

6 3PM (ties career-high) He plays them again tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/EfHgaeNe8r — Booker Muse (@DevinBookerMuse) January 19, 2024

The winning streak has come at a nice time for Phoenix. It has coincided with four straight losses by the Sacramento Kings, who have now given up their lead on the Suns, as both teams now sit at 23-18. Phoenix is just one full game back of New Orleans in the 5th spot.

They’ll face some tough tests in the coming days and weeks if they hope to keep the streak alive. They will take on the new-look Pacers on Sunday, followed by the second of a back to back against the Bulls. Booker and company will then hit the road for a long 7-game road trip that will span nearly two weeks, which will be a solid test for where the team lies heading into the All-Star Break.