Suns’ Kevin Durant shut down the rumors that he wants to request a trade from Phoenix

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Kevin Durant Suns pic
Kevin Durant Suns pic

Last season, Kevin Durant started the year with the Nets. However, the drama in Brooklyn became too much and the 13-time all-star requested a trade. He ended up going to the Suns and is currently in his second season with Phoenix. through 37 games, the Suns are 19-18. That is ninth in the Western Conference. 

The Suns have had their fair share of struggles in 2023-24, especially with injuries. It’s held the team back from playing to their true potential early in the season. With the struggles going happening, rumors of Kevin Durant’s frustration have been circulating. There have been questions about a potential disconnect from the team and even a trade request from Durant. That would be an absurd move for the Suns to even entertain the idea of trading Durant after acquiring him last season.

Are the rumors of Kevin Durant wanting a trade from the Suns true?


Despite the rumors of Kevin Durant wanting a trade from the Suns, they are blatantly false. Durant said it himself in a recent interview with Mellisa Rohlin of FOX Sports. The 35-year-old said the rumor of him wanting a trade is simply not true. He refuted the statement and made it clear that he has no desire to try and leave the Suns. That’s what Phoenix fans want to hear. While the team has not won consistently this season, they are better with Durant on their roster.

Earlier in the season, fans claimed that Durant had “mentally checked out” of a game on Christmas Day vs. the Mavericks. Durant was late on the defensive rotations that game. He had 16 points in 43 minutes played in a 128-114 loss. However, the rumors of Durant wanting a trade are just not true and the two-time NBA Champion is committed to this team. He even said he’s happy the team is losing. It helps them learn from their mistakes.


For now, all Durant and the Suns can do is try and win more consistently as they approach the mid-way point of the 2023-24 season in a few weeks. Phoenix is 19-18, ninth in the Western Conference. This season, Durant is averaging (29.6) points, (6.4) rebounds, (5.4) assists, and (1.1) blocks per game. His three-point percentage is at (.474) this season, taking (4.5) threes per game. The Suns play tomorrow night on the road vs. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
