Last season, Kevin Durant started the year with the Nets. However, the drama in Brooklyn became too much and the 13-time all-star requested a trade. He ended up going to the Suns and is currently in his second season with Phoenix. through 37 games, the Suns are 19-18. That is ninth in the Western Conference.

The Suns have had their fair share of struggles in 2023-24, especially with injuries. It’s held the team back from playing to their true potential early in the season. With the struggles going happening, rumors of Kevin Durant’s frustration have been circulating. There have been questions about a potential disconnect from the team and even a trade request from Durant. That would be an absurd move for the Suns to even entertain the idea of trading Durant after acquiring him last season.

Are the rumors of Kevin Durant wanting a trade from the Suns true?

Kevin Durant is 35 years old with Devin Booker and Bradley Beal in their prime and still has to carry this hard smfh, WE NEED TRADES ASAP IDGAF WHO GONE‼️JUST GOT SPANKED #ComingInHot pic.twitter.com/9aYJbKhDBc — 𝘚𝘵𝘶𝘯𝘯𝘢☆ (@Stunna999_) January 9, 2024



Despite the rumors of Kevin Durant wanting a trade from the Suns, they are blatantly false. Durant said it himself in a recent interview with Mellisa Rohlin of FOX Sports. The 35-year-old said the rumor of him wanting a trade is simply not true. He refuted the statement and made it clear that he has no desire to try and leave the Suns. That’s what Phoenix fans want to hear. While the team has not won consistently this season, they are better with Durant on their roster.

Earlier in the season, fans claimed that Durant had “mentally checked out” of a game on Christmas Day vs. the Mavericks. Durant was late on the defensive rotations that game. He had 16 points in 43 minutes played in a 128-114 loss. However, the rumors of Durant wanting a trade are just not true and the two-time NBA Champion is committed to this team. He even said he’s happy the team is losing. It helps them learn from their mistakes.

EXCLUSIVE: I spoke with Kevin Durant about how he feels about Phoenix —and the reports of his frustrations. “I don’t want to get traded,” he told mehttps://t.co/SbjR46AiYK — Melissa Rohlin (@melissarohlin) January 10, 2024



For now, all Durant and the Suns can do is try and win more consistently as they approach the mid-way point of the 2023-24 season in a few weeks. Phoenix is 19-18, ninth in the Western Conference. This season, Durant is averaging (29.6) points, (6.4) rebounds, (5.4) assists, and (1.1) blocks per game. His three-point percentage is at (.474) this season, taking (4.5) threes per game. The Suns play tomorrow night on the road vs. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.