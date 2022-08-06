Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News mitrovic heads home for fulham against liverpool

WATCH: Mitrovic opens scoring with header for Fulham against Liverpool

Updated

43 mins ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Screenshot 2022 08 06 at 13.15.40

Many questions have been asked over whether Aleksandar Mitrovic would be able to replicate his Championship form in the Premier League, but he’s off to a flyer.

The 27-year-old Serbian striker opened the scoring against Liverpool in Fulham’s opening Premier League game of the season, rising highest to beat Trent Alexander-Arnold in the air and head home past Alisson.

Mitrovic has scored 85 goals in 150 league appearances for Fulham and holds the Championship record for most goals in a single season with 43 in 46 games.

Fulham are one of the betting favourites to be relegated back to the Championship this season, but if Mitrovic can replicate that same form shown it might be enough to keep his side up.

You can check out out the latest football betting sites to bet on Liverpool this season here!

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens