Miami's Terry Rozier calls himself his "toughest critic" amid the current shooting slump he is having

Zach Wolpin
Two weeks ago, the Miami Heat made a trade with the Hornets for SG Terry Rozier. Since acquiring the 29-year-old, the team is 2-5. Through 50 games the Heat are 26-24 this season. That is eighth in the Eastern Conference. In his seven games with the Heat, Rozier has been struggling and he’s been on a real slump. 

Rozier can fit well in Miami’s system they are trying to run. His problem right now is adjusting to his new surroundings and trying to work out of a shooting slump. Luckily, this shooting slump he’s having will not last forever. However, Rozier would like to get out of it as quickly as possible and get back to his old ways. Miami will be at home tonight to face the Orlando Magic.

Terry Rozier is in the middle of a tough shooting slump for the Miami Heat


Since joining the Heat, Terry Rozier’s scoring averages have significantly gone down. In Charlotte, he was their 1st or second scoring option each night along with LaMelo Ball. With the Heat, Rozier is now their 4th option behind Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, and Bam Adebayo. With the Hornets, he was averaging a career-high (23.2) points in 30 games. In seven games with the Heat, Rozier is averaging (11.7) points per game and is shooting (.329) % from the field.

Those scoring averages can only go up for Rozier with the current shooting slump he is on. His three-point percentage through seven games is a tough (.219) with Miami. Despite that, he’s still averaging (5.7) assists per game and is finding a way to get his teammates involved. Rozier is more than capable of being the team’s lead ball handler and taking on more of a PG role. We’ve seen Rozier do this in the past for Boston and Charlotte.


Terry Rozier’s Miami teammate Josh Richardson understands the pressure he is feeling. Richardson has been traded mid-season a few times in his career. He said the transition is never easy and Rozier will only continue to get more comfortable. Coming and playing for a contending team in the East comes with a certain amount of pressure. Rozier will learn to embrace that pressure and play well with Miami. It’s only a matter of time until we see what Rozier can truly bring to the Heats’ starting lineup.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
