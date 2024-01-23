NBA

The Hornets are trading Terry Rozier to the Heat in exchange for Kyle Lowry and a 2027 1st round pick

Zach Wolpin
On February 8th at 3:00 p.m. EST, the NBA trade deadline will officially be over. Teams have already made trades and calls have been happening around the league. A few weeks ago, the Knicks traded with the Raptors for O.G. Anunoby. Just last week, the Raptors traded Pascal Siakam to the Pacers. Those in position to make the postseason are doing what they can to boost their rosters. 

Just today, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Hornets were trading Terry Rozier to the Heat in exchange for Kyle Lowry and a 2027 first-round pick. Not an incredibly huge blockbuster move, but the Heat wanted to make it to improve their roster for the second half of the season. Rozier is in his 9th professional season and he’ll now get the chance to play for Erik Spoelstra and the Miami Heat.

Terry Rozier is the newest member of the Miami Heat after being traded by the Hornets


After nine seasons in Toronto, Kyle Lowry signed with the Heat ahead of 2021-22. This was his third season with Miami, but the team is trading him to the Hornets in exchange for Terry Rozier. The Heat are also sending a 2027 1st round pick to Charlotte as well. Adrian Wojnarowski said the Hornets have no plans for a buyout at the moment. They might try and find a new home for Lowry over the next few weeks.

Miami will now add another key offensive player to their roster with Terry Rozier. He’s 20+ points per game in three of his last four seasons. The 29-year-old started his career with Boston and has been with Charlotte for the last five seasons. Rozier now gets the chance to play with an already talented Heat roster who want to have a serious chance again in the East. Miami made the Finals last season with practically the same roster. Terry Rozier adds more depth to their team in 2023-24.


In 30 games for the Hornets this season, Rozier is averaging (23.2) points, (3,9) rebounds, (6.6) assists, and (1.1) steals per game. Additionally, his (35.5) minutes per game is a new career-high for Rozier. Despite the Hornets being 10-31, the SG was still a valuable piece in their starting five. He’ll now be playing for the Heat. Fifteen players have started at least one game for the Heat this season. It will be interesting to see if Rozier comes off the bench or is in their starting five.

