“We have to raise our level” – Mauricio Pochettino Urges Chelsea Players To Pull Up Their Socks To Avoid Carabao Cup Thrashing Against Liverpool

Sushan Chakraborty
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has encouraged his players to learn from their Premier League defeat against Liverpool and produce a much-improved performance in the Carabao Cup final on February 25. The Argentine warned that the Blues would be on the receiving end of another thrashing if they did not pull up their socks.

Liverpool Outclass Chelsea In Premier League Meeting

Chelsea traveled to Anfield for their Premier League clash with Liverpool on Wednesday night (January 31). Coming into the game on the back of three successive wins in the English top flight, the Pensioners were expected to give the hosts a run for their money. Unfortunately for the visiting fans, their team could not live up to the billing.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side ran circles around Pochettino’s men, picking up a straightforward 4-1 victory. Diogo Jota, Conor Bradley, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Luis Diaz were on the scoresheet for the Reds while Christopher Nkunku scored a consolation goal for the Blues in the 71st minute.

Pochettino Urges His Players To Improve To Avoid Carabao Cup Embarrassment

The west London outfit will square off against the Merseysiders in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium at the end of the month. And Pochettino warned his players they would suffer another embarrassment if they did not improve.

Speaking to reporters after the game, the former Tottenham Hotspur manager said (via GOAL):

If we want to match them and compete with them in the final then we have to compete in a different way. 

They were more aggressive than us. They were better than us in all areas. Of course, it is going to be different at Wembley. The feeling the players have now is good because they know if they repeat this performance it will be the same result.

He concluded by adding:

We need to improve and we need to push ourselves a little bit more. We have to learn. If we want to compete with Liverpool, one of the best teams in England for many years, we have to raise our level.”

Wednesday night’s result robbed 10th-placed Chelsea of the opportunity to jump to seventh place in the Premier League rankings. Liverpool, meanwhile, remained at the summit, sitting five points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
