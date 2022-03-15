Matt Chapman Cheltenham Tips – 7 Festival Fancies for Tuesday from ITV Racing Pundit

Read the Matt Chapman Cheltenham tips on day 1 of the Festival. The ITV Racing motormouth has a fancy in each race on Tuesday’s card.

Matt Chapman Cheltenham Tips for Tuesday

Chappers, a Paddy Power horse racing ambassador as well as ITV Racing’s man in the betting ring, puts one up in all seven contests on the opening day. Expect more picks from him throughout Festival week. These are the Matt Chapman Cheltenham tips for Tuesday.

Matt Chapman Cheltenham Tips – Constitution Hill, Supreme Novices Hurdle

First up for Chappers is Constitution Hill in the Supreme Novices Hurdle (1:30). Blown away by his Rules debut win at Sandown, this Nicky Henderson runner built on it with a Grade 1 success at the same venue in the Tolworth. The first of the Matt Chapman Cheltenham tips is 5/2 with BetUK to complete his hat-trick here.

War Lord (EW) – Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices Chase

Chappers thinks War Lord may be ridden to get a place in the Arkle (2:10). This is precisely what Colin Tizzard did with stable companion Eldorado Allen was in the Cheltenham results from this race last year.

The ITV Racing betting expert respects favourite Edwardstone but like this War Lord as an each way alternative at much bigger odds. Ward Lord, second of Matt Chapman Cheltenham tips on day 1, is 28/1 with BetUK in the market.

Death Duty – Ultima Handicap Chase

The well-weighted Gordon Elliott veteran Death Duty also appeals to Chappers in the 3m 1f Grade 3 Ultima Handicap Chase (2:50). Back to his best when winning the Irish Grand National Trial at Punchestown last time out, he has a nice racing weight for this wide-open contest.

With BetUK paying Cheltenham extra places on this race, Death Duty could be well worth a wager. The third of the Matt Chapman Cheltenham tips is a 12/1 chance with that firm.

Matt Chapman Champion Hurdle Tip – Appreciate IT

Going with his gut, Chappers feels Appreciate It is a value alternatively to red-hot favourite Honeysuckle in the feature Champion Hurdle (3:30). He also thinks Tommy’s Oscar can go well at a big price here too.

Just like last season, the Champion Hurdle odds are all about Honeysuckle this year. Hoping that Appreciate It turns out to be something special, the latest of Matt Chapman Cheltenham tips is 9/2 with BetUK to pull off an upset.

Heaven Help Us (EW) – Close Brothers Mares Hurdle

Last year’s Coral Cup winner Heaven Help Us is an each way bet for Chappers in the 2m 4f Mares Hurdle (4:10). Undeterred by recent defeats at the highest level, he believes Paul Hennessy’s stable star can hit the frame. Heaven Help Us got a great ride at big Cheltenham odds in that handicap 12 months ago.

This crop of mares doesn’t have a superstar among them like Quevega, Annie Power, Apple’s Jade or Honeysuckle, so the Matt Chapman Cheltenham tips may be onto something. Heaven Help Us is available at 23/2 with BetUK and one to consider each way.

Gaelic Warrior – Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle

Talking horse and French import Gaelic Warrior is also among Matt Chapman Cheltenham tips today in the Grade 3 Boodles (4:50). This race has a history of big shocks with so many unexposed juvenile hurdlers making their handicap debuts.

Gaelic Warrior, a Rich and Susannah Ricci purchase from across the Channel, makes his debut for trainer Willie Mullins here. His French form has worked out so, despite not yet winning a race, he could be well-handicapped. Gaelic Warrior is the 5/2 favourite with BetUK to justify all the hype.

Stattler – National Hunt Chase

And finally, Chappers was in the Ontheropes camp but he misses the National Hunt Chase (5:30) due to a setback. He switches to Stattler, another Mullins mount. Unbeaten in both chase starts to date, Chapman liked the way this horse shaped at Naas last time out.

Stamina is essential for this 3m 6f Grade 2 novice chase contest. Crack amateur jockey Patrick Mullins takes the ride for his dad, so this could well be a long-term plan. Stattler completes Matt Chapman Cheltenham tips for day 1 this year with BetUK going 9/4 about him landing the spoils.

