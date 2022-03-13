Nico de Boinville Cheltenham Rides Confirmed and Latest Odds for Day 1

There are just two Nico de Boinville Cheltenham rides on day 1 of the Festival this year. Nicky Henderson’s stable jockey will want to make the most of both his mounts at the major jumps meeting.

De Boinville’s couple of horses run in Grade 1 contests on the opening day of Cheltenham. They each have claims in competitive and absorbing Festival races. Let’s take a look at both Nico de Boinville Cheltenham rides here.

Nico De Boinville Cheltenham Rides – Constitution Hill, Supreme Novices Hurdle

With Aidan Coleman riding the other Seven Barrows runner, Jonbon, in the opening Supreme Novices Hurdle (1:30), De Boinville gets the leg up on Constitution Hill. Bought out of Irish Points by owner Michael Buckley, a long-term supporter of Henderson, he is two from two over hurdles. Both of those runs were at Sandown.

Constitution Hill slogged through the mud and up the Esher hill to easy victories, including the Grade 1 Tolworth on his latest outing. Of the two Nico de Boinville Cheltenham rides on day 1 of the Festival, this is his best chance. Back Constitution Hill at 9/4 with Fitzdares for Supreme success.

Marie’s Rock, Close Brothers Mares Hurdle

Marie’s Rock is the best British hope in the 2m 4f Mares Hurdle (4:10) after Listed success at Warwick last time out. Henderson and De Boinville saw her make a successful step up in trip at Kempton earlier in the campaign only for a luckless run there in Lanzarote Hurdle. A faller hampered Marie’s Rock and all chance was gone.

Fortune favoured her when last in action, however, so she looks well worth a crack stepping up to the highest horse racing grade over jumps. While there is typical strength in depth to the Irish challenge in the Mares Hurdle, there are all much of a muchness. That gives Marie’s Rock solid each way claims of at least getting in the mix. The second of Nico de Boinville Cheltenham rides on day 1 is an 11/1 chance.

Both Nico de Boinville Cheltenham Rides on Day 1 of the Festival

1:30 Supreme Novices Hurdle – Constitution Hill at 9/4 with Fitzdares

4:10 Close Brothers Mares Hurdle – Marie’s Rock at 11/1 with Fitzdares

