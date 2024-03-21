Soccer

5 Goalkeepers With Most Clean Sheets Across Top 5 European Leagues: Inter Milan Goalie Yann Sommer Claims Top Spot


Inter Milan Goalkeeper Yann Sommer
Inter Milan Goalkeeper Yann Sommer

Goalkeepers arguably have the most thankless job in soccer. They get endless flak for even the smallest mistakes but never enough credit when they save a certain goal. Goalkeepers are rarely as highly compensated as outfield players, and even record-breaking heroics are not enough to win them the biggest accolade the sport has to offer. Yet, they soldier on, producing top-tier saves and keeping clean sheets game after game, week after week.

Today, we will take a quick look at the standout goalkeepers across the top five European leagues, ranking them by number of clean sheets. According to stats by FBRef, here are the five most efficient goalkeepers across the major European leagues in 2023-24:

#5 Marcin Bulka (Nice): 14 Clean Sheets

Lille Goalkeeper Marcin Bulka
Marcin Bulka Has Saved 3 Penalties This Season

Kicking off the list is Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka. The 24-year-old Polish goalkeeper has kept 14 clean sheets in 26 Ligue 1 matches in the 2023-24 season. Bulka has conceded 20 goals so far in the league.

Bulka has faced 75 shots in the French top flight, making 53 saves (77.3%). He has also saved three of the six penalties he faced this season.

#4 Lucas Chevalier (Lille): 14 Clean Sheets

Lucas Chevalier Is One Of The 5 Goalkeepers With Most Clean Sheets This Season
Lucas Chevalier Has Saved 2 Of 4 Penalties This Season

Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier has been in top shape in the 2023-24 season, keeping 14 clean sheets in 26 matches in Ligue 1. Chevalier, 22, has been beaten 23 times in the French top division.

Chevalier has faced 93 shots in Ligue 1 so far and made 70 saves, attaining a respectable 77.4 save percentage. He has also held his own in penalties, saving two of the four penalties he has faced in the league.

#3 Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (Torino): 14 Clean Sheets

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic Has One Of The Highest Clean Sheets In Europe
Vanja Milinkovic Savic Has A 81.5% Saving Rate

In third place, we have Torino’s first-choice goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic. The Serbia international, who was born in Spain in February 1997, has kept 14 clean sheets in 28 Serie A games this season. Milinkovic-Savic has conceded 24 goals thus far.

Owing to Torino’s lackluster defending, Milinkovic-Savic has had to be on his toes this season. He has saved 84 out of 108 shots that were on target, attaining a brilliant 81.5 save percentage.

#2 Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao): 15 Clean Sheets

Unai Simon Has Been In Excellent Form This Season
Unai Simon Has Saved 2 Penalties This Season

Athletic Bilbao shot-stopper has been in fine form in La Liga this season. The gifted goalkeeper has played 29 games in the Spanish top flight, keeping 15 clean sheets. The Spain international has let in 26 league goals so far.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper has been quite busy under the crossbar this season, but his fine judgment and razor-sharp reflexes have helped him frustrate trigger-happy teams. Simon has faced 101 shots in La Liga this season and made 75 saves. He has also faced two penalties, saving both of them.

#1 Yann Sommer (Inter Milan): 17 Clean Sheets

Inter Milan Goalkeeper Yann Sommer Has Kept The Most Clean Sheets In Europe
Inter Milan Goalkeeper Yann Sommer Has Been In Blistering Form This Season

Having secured a whopping 17 clean sheets in 28 Serie A matches, Inter Milan goalkeeper Yann Sommer has clinched the top spot on this list. The Swiss goalkeeper, who joined the Nerrazzurri in August 2023, has only conceded 14 league goals this term.

Sommer, 35, has been integral to Inter’s Serie A charge this season. Simone Inzaghi’s team are currently sitting at the summit — a staggering 14 points clear of second-placed AC Milan after 29 rounds of fixtures.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
