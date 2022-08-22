Marcus Rashford Puts Man United Two Goals Ahead Despite Contentious VAR Decision

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Manchester United are two goals to the good against Liverpool in one of the most enthralling fixtures so far this campaign.

Marcus Rashford calmly dispatched United’s second after going clean through, which has left Liverpool rattled in an uncharacteristically shaky defensive performance.

However, Liverpool fans have been left fuming at what they perceive to be a false VAR decision, where they are adamant the England striker was offside.

Although the VAR panel awarded the goal after a check, question marks remain over the angle of the camera, which has been a contentious issue since the technology was introduced.

Unlike other sports where technology is far more advanced such as ‘Hawkeye’ in tennis and ‘DRS’ in cricket, football still utilise manned camera angles for their VAR reviews which fails to yield an accurate picture.

Liverpool fans have taken to social media to express their dismay at the decision.

This is all very odd.

