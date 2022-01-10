Manchester United will be looking to book their place in the next round of the FA Cup with a win over Aston Villa on Monday night.
Manchester United vs Aston Villa live stream
If you’re looking to watch the FA Cup third-round clash between Manchester United vs Aston Villa, then bet365 have you covered.
If you are a new customer, you can sign up to bet365 and watch their Manchester United vs Aston Villa live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.
You can join bet365 by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.
Join bet365 and watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa
Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.
Manchester United vs Aston Villa Preview
When does Manchester United vs Aston Villa kick-off?
The FA Cup clash between Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal off at 19:55 pm BST, on the 10th of January, at Old Trafford.
Join bet365 and watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa
Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.
Manchester United vs Aston Villa Team News
Manchester United team news
Manchester United predicted line-up vs Aston Villa: Henderson; Dalot, Lindelof, Jones, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo, Rashford
Aston Villa team news
Aston Villa predicted line-up vs Manchester United: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; Ramsey, Luiz, McGinn; Buendia, Watkins, Ings
Join bet365 and watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa