Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Names 3 High-Ticket Players United Could Sell In The Summer

Sushan Chakraborty
Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag
Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed Manchester United could sell Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho, and Antony for the right price in the summer transfer window. According to the Italian journalist, the Red Devils will have internal discussions about Sancho and Greenwood, who are currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund and Getafe, respectively, while Antony’s situation remains quite open.

Manchester United Could Dump Greenwood, Sancho, and Antony Next Summer

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano said Manchester United could sell quite a few players to comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, especially if they fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. He also named three players, who could make their way out of the club if United receive healthy bids for them.

Romano said:

I think there will be some sales at Manchester United this summer, obviously, because of Financial Fair Play. Qualifying for the Champions League would help a lot in terms of FFP, in terms of the budget for the summer transfer window. But in case this is not going to happen for May United, it’s going to be absolutely crucial to sell some players.

So I still believe that at the end of the season, there is going to be an internal conversation involving a new director of players like Mason Greenwood, players like Jadon Sancho. I think all these players, obviously, they will have an internal conversation. But in case United will receive a permanent transfer proposal, these players remain available so they can make some money. I expect United could be quite busy with outgoings.”

He concluded by adding:

Antony’s future has been the subject of some speculation, but I think that’s less clear for now. From what I heard, it’s not being communicated anything to the player or his agent, so I think it’s still too early to mention Antony as one of the players who is 100% going to leave the club in the summer. But I think maybe United would be quite open, so in case they receive an important proposal, I think for Antony there is still a chance to leave in the summer transfer window.”

How Have Greenwood, Sancho, and Antony Fared This Season

Greenwood joined Getafe on a season-long loan last summer, shortly after Manchester United, as well as the authorities, found him not guilty of the charges against him. His loan move was a way for United to let him continue his career without risking public backlash. With Getafe fully backing him, Greenwood has thrived in Spain, scoring seven times and providing five assists in 25 matches in all competitions.

Sancho, who left United in January after falling out with Erik ten Hag, meanwhile, has not made much of an impact at Borussia Dortmund. He has played seven games for the Bundesliga outfit in all competitions, claiming only two assists.

Lastly, there is Antony, who has received a lot of criticism for not making his mark this season. He has played 27 games in the 2023-24 season, scoring only once and claiming an assist.

