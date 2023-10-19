Soccer

5 Most Valuable Squads In Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund No Longer The 2nd Most Valuable In Germany

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Bundesliga And Dortmund Star Marco Reus
Bundesliga And Dortmund Star Marco Reus

The first division of German soccer, the Bundesliga, is home to some of the most exhilarating teams in Europe. They play excellent soccer, defend as their lives depend on it, and score sensational goals every Gameweek. Thanks to the great soccer culture, passionate fans, and excellent facilities, the Bundesliga has emerged as one of the most nurturing leagues on the planet, making it the perfect place for players to develop and thrive.

With more and more players choosing Germany over other European destinations, the market value of the Bundesliga clubs has steadily increased over the last few years. Below, we analyze the data from Transfermarkt and check out the five teams that have the most valuable squads in the German top flight. Let’s begin!

#5 VfL Wolfsburg – €255.4 Million ($269.09 Million)

Wolfsburg Are One Of The Most Valuable Teams In Germany
Lovro Majer Is Wolfsburg’s Most Valuable Player

Valued at a cool €255.4 million ($269.09 million), VfL Wolfsburg possess the fifth-most valuable squad in the Bundesliga. Wolfsburg’s valuation has increased by €19 million ($20.02 million) since Transfermarkt’s last review.

Central midfielder Lovro Majer, who joined the club from Stade Rennais in the summer, is Wolfsburg’s most valuable player. The 25-year-old carries a price tag of €27 million ($28.45 million).

#4 Borussia Dortmund – €466 Million ($490.97 Million)

Borussia Dortmund Have The 4th Most Valuable Squad In The Bundesliga
Julian Brandt Is Borussia Dortmund’s Most Valuable Player

Borussia Dortmund are no longer the second-biggest team in Germany, at least not in terms of market valuation. With a market valuation of €466 million ($490.97 million), Dortmund are currently the fourth-most valuable team in the Bundesliga. Additionally, Dortmund are the only team on the list that have lost value, with their squad valuation taking a €1 million ($1.05 million) hit.

Attacking midfielder Julian Brandt is currently Dortmund’s most valuable player. Transfermarkt values the player at €40 Million ($42.14 million).

#3 RB Leipzig – €489.10 Million ($515.31 Million)

Bayer Leverkusen Have One Of The Most Valuable Squads In Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen’s Most Valuable Player Xavi Simons Has Been Directly Involved In 7 Goals This Season

RB Leipzig have been steadily climbing the charts over the last few seasons to emerge as one of the most valuable teams in the Bundesliga. Leipzig, whose squad is valued at €489.10 million ($515.31 million), have seen their valuation increase by a massive €86 million ($90.61 million).

Paris Saint-Germain loanee Xavi Simons is the German club’s most valuable player. The 20-year-old right-winger, who has scored thrice and claimed four assists in seven Bundesliga games, is currently valued at €70 million ($73.75 Million).

#2 Bayer 04 Leverkusen – €523.25 Million ($551.29 Million)

Bayer Leverkusen Are The Second Most Valuable Team In Bundesliga
Florian Wirtz Is Bayer Leverkusen’s Most Valuable Player

With a combined squad valuation of €523.25 Million ($551.29 Million), Bayer Leverkusen have claimed the second spot on the list. Xabi Alonso’s men, who are currently sitting at the top of the Bundesliga rankings, have received a whopping €77 million ($81.13 million) bump in their squad valuation.

Florian Wirtz, 20, is the Bayer Leverkusen most valuable player. As per Transfermarkt, the young German’s market value stands at a cool €85 million ($89.56 million).

#1 Bayern Munich – €948.75 Million ($999.59 Million)

Bayern Munich Are The Most Valuable Team In Bundesliga
Harry Kane Is Bayern Munich’s Most Valuable Player

The most dominant team in Germany, Bayern Munich has unsurprisingly topped the list with a squad valuation of €948.75 million ($999.59 million). There has been a €51 million ($53.73 million) increment in Bayern’s valuation since Transfermarkt’s last assessment.

Formidable striker Harry Kane is currently the most valuable player at Bayern Munich’s disposal. The Englishman, who joined from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, carries a price tag of €110 million ($115.89 million).

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Bundesliga And Dortmund Star Marco Reus
Soccer

LATEST 5 Most Valuable Squads In Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund No Longer The 2nd Most Valuable In Germany

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  48min
Manchester United And Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Soccer
Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Manchester United Takeover Could Take Several Weeks To Finalize
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  21h

INEOS CEO Sir Jim Ratcliffe is believed to be the unchallenged frontrunner in the Manchester United takeover race. However, according to talkSPORT, his partial takeover might take several weeks to…

Robert Lewandowski Is One Of The Most Marketable Soccer Players In The World
Soccer
Report: Barcelona Identify Manchester City Star As Robert Lewandowski’s Long-Term Successor
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  23h

La Liga giants Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a move for Manchester City center-forward Julian Alvarez, with them identifying him as Robert Lewandowski’s long-term successor. Barcelona Hierarchy Like Alvarez As Lewandowski’s…

Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp
Soccer
Liverpool Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Multiple Clubs Are Eyeing Reds’ 20-Year-Old Bundesliga Target
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 18 2023
Real Madrid Midfielder Isco
Soccer
“No matter what I did, I wouldn’t play” – Isco Says He Regrets Not Leaving Real Madrid Sooner
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 18 2023
Liverpool Star Nunenz After Scoring Against Brazil
Soccer
Liverpool Superstar Darwin Nunez Stars As Uruguay Pick Up Convincing Win Over Neymar’s Brazil
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 18 2023
Chelsea Manager Mauricio Pochettino
Soccer
5 Premier League Stars Who Have Received The Most Progressive Passes: 2 Chelsea Attackers Feature
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 18 2023
Arrow to top