The first division of German soccer, the Bundesliga, is home to some of the most exhilarating teams in Europe. They play excellent soccer, defend as their lives depend on it, and score sensational goals every Gameweek. Thanks to the great soccer culture, passionate fans, and excellent facilities, the Bundesliga has emerged as one of the most nurturing leagues on the planet, making it the perfect place for players to develop and thrive.

With more and more players choosing Germany over other European destinations, the market value of the Bundesliga clubs has steadily increased over the last few years. Below, we analyze the data from Transfermarkt and check out the five teams that have the most valuable squads in the German top flight. Let’s begin!

#5 VfL Wolfsburg – €255.4 Million ($269.09 Million)

Valued at a cool €255.4 million ($269.09 million), VfL Wolfsburg possess the fifth-most valuable squad in the Bundesliga. Wolfsburg’s valuation has increased by €19 million ($20.02 million) since Transfermarkt’s last review.

Central midfielder Lovro Majer, who joined the club from Stade Rennais in the summer, is Wolfsburg’s most valuable player. The 25-year-old carries a price tag of €27 million ($28.45 million).

#4 Borussia Dortmund – €466 Million ($490.97 Million)

Borussia Dortmund are no longer the second-biggest team in Germany, at least not in terms of market valuation. With a market valuation of €466 million ($490.97 million), Dortmund are currently the fourth-most valuable team in the Bundesliga. Additionally, Dortmund are the only team on the list that have lost value, with their squad valuation taking a €1 million ($1.05 million) hit.

Attacking midfielder Julian Brandt is currently Dortmund’s most valuable player. Transfermarkt values the player at €40 Million ($42.14 million).

#3 RB Leipzig – €489.10 Million ($515.31 Million)

RB Leipzig have been steadily climbing the charts over the last few seasons to emerge as one of the most valuable teams in the Bundesliga. Leipzig, whose squad is valued at €489.10 million ($515.31 million), have seen their valuation increase by a massive €86 million ($90.61 million).

Paris Saint-Germain loanee Xavi Simons is the German club’s most valuable player. The 20-year-old right-winger, who has scored thrice and claimed four assists in seven Bundesliga games, is currently valued at €70 million ($73.75 Million).

#2 Bayer 04 Leverkusen – €523.25 Million ($551.29 Million)

With a combined squad valuation of €523.25 Million ($551.29 Million), Bayer Leverkusen have claimed the second spot on the list. Xabi Alonso’s men, who are currently sitting at the top of the Bundesliga rankings, have received a whopping €77 million ($81.13 million) bump in their squad valuation.

Florian Wirtz, 20, is the Bayer Leverkusen most valuable player. As per Transfermarkt, the young German’s market value stands at a cool €85 million ($89.56 million).

#1 Bayern Munich – €948.75 Million ($999.59 Million)

The most dominant team in Germany, Bayern Munich has unsurprisingly topped the list with a squad valuation of €948.75 million ($999.59 million). There has been a €51 million ($53.73 million) increment in Bayern’s valuation since Transfermarkt’s last assessment.

Formidable striker Harry Kane is currently the most valuable player at Bayern Munich’s disposal. The Englishman, who joined from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, carries a price tag of €110 million ($115.89 million).