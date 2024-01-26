Soccer

“I don’t know if this is going to happen” – Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Reacts Bluntly To Manchester United’s Omar Berrada Coup

Sushan Chakraborty
Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has warned Manchester United that appointing Omar Berrada as the club CEO may not automatically solve all their problems. United are currently toiling in eighth place in the Premier League rankings — a massive 11 points behind second-placed City.

Manchester United Have Lured Omar Berrada Away From Rivals Manchester City

Under the radar, Manchester United recently appointed Berrada as their new CEO, luring him away from crosstown rivals Manchester City. According to The Athletic, the operation was carried out under Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS. It was the British organization’s first noteworthy move since they acquired a 25% stake in Manchester United in December.

Berrada was at the Etihad Stadium for nearly a decade and played a significant role in their meteoric ascension both in England and Europe. Before taking his talents to Manchester, Berrada spent seven years with Barcelona, operating as their Head of Sponsorship.

 Guardiola Warns Man Utd. May Not Be Able To Close The Gap With Berrada Signing Alone

Guardiola was asked to comment on Berrada’s switch to Old Trafford during his latest press conference. The Spanish tactician, who led Manchester City to an unprecedented Treble in the 2022-23 season, bluntly stated that United might not automatically become better with Berrada on board.

Guardiola said (via CaughtOffside):

De Bruyne will play here. Erling Haaland will play here, so in the end it’s not that simple like that. Maybe United thinks with this person everything is going to change. Congratulations. I don’t know if this is going to happen.

I don’t know if [by] doing this [clicks his fingers] everything is going to be sorted and it works. If it does happen then oh my god they have to make a stand for Omar Berrada in the future because he’d deserve it.”

Guardiola did acknowledge that Berrada would be missed at the Etihad Stadium but backed the European champions to “move on”.

With a man as capable as Berrada in charge of soccer operations at Manchester United, fans can expect some bold moves in the summer transfer window. Underperformers could make way for players who would form a solid core for the future.

According to sources, United have already started planning for the summer. Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise is reportedly one of their top targets, while Antony and Jadon Sancho are on the chopping block.

Sushan Chakraborty

Sushan Chakraborty
