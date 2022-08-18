We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

This Thursday, 18 August, the horse racing NAP of the Day is Panama Red. She runs in the extended 1m Vincent O’Brien Ruby Stakes at Killarney, the feature Listed race in Ireland this evening (5:35). Ger Lyons’ young filly appeals at sweet 7/2 odds here.

155 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Next best, meanwhile, is another talented Irish female, La Petite Coco, in the Group 1 Yorkshire Oaks over 1m 4f at the Ebor Festival (3:35). Paddy Twomey’s star mare steps back up in trip to her optimum distance. Read on for more reasons to back our horse racing NAP of the Day and NB punts below…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Panama Red win?

The Lyons stable has a 17 per cent strike rate at Killarney, where Panama Red was a gallant runner-up over course and distance last time out. Unlucky to get chinned on the line, the three-year-old daughter of Showcasing went down to the 11/8 favourite on top betting sites by a short-head. As Panama Red conceded 3lb to the winner, she was the best filly at the weights.

Race terms are now in her favour. Panama Red receives 11lb and 6lb in penalties and weight for age from the two horses in this contest with a higher rating. She comes out 5lb and upwards clear of the field on adjusted figures. It’s surprising that the leading horse racing betting sites don’t have her at a shorter price.

Today’s horse racing NAP has profitable jockey at Killarney aboard

Panama Red’s odds are a bit of value with her weighted to go well under Colin Keane. It has paid to follow him at Killarney where an 18 per cent career strike rate in the saddles translates to £19.09 profit off a £1 level stake. The pick of the juvenile form and horse racing results posted by Panama Red have worked out well too.

Taking all that into account, she just had to be our horse racing NAP of the Day at the tasty price on offer. A £10 bet on Panama Red with 888Sport returns £45 if she can go one better than last time out here. New customers who place such a wager qualify for £40 in bonuses with more details coming up.

493 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

La Petite Coco the one to be on in Yorkshire Oaks

In a cracking renewal of the Yorkshire Oaks at the biggest York races of the season, La Petite Coco can go in again at the highest level. In-form handler Twomey has seen his stable star progress through the grades over the last 12 months. Following a couple of wins at Killarney, La Petite Coco bolted up in the Group 3 Give Thanks Stakes over this trip at Cork.

This four-year-old Ruler Of The World filly then needed every yard when dropped back to 1m 2f and beating the mighty Love by a short-head in the Group 2 Blandford Stakes at Leopardstown. The runner-up landed the Yorkshire Oaks in 2020 with this year’s favourite, Alpinista, trailing in her wake then some five lengths behind.

NB to horse racing NAP a hugely progressive filly

A campaign at the highest level beckoned for La Petite Coco. Twomey resisted end of season targets and connections brought her back this tern. She looked better than ever when repelling a strong challenge from My Astra on reappearance. That Pretty Polly Stakes success over 1m 2f was a deserved Group 1 win for La Petite Coco.

The third past the post won both her previous and subsequent start. That advertises the form nicely. Against a bunch of three-year-old fillies with plenty to prove and favourite Alpinista, whose Group 1 victories have come aboard, La Petite Coco is NB to our horse racing NAP of the Day on 18 August. The 11/2 on offer with 888Sport overnight probably won’t last!

868 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

New Customers Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus at 888Sport

Here are all the details of that new customer betting offer available with 888Sport. It’s a bet £10 and get £30 + £10 casino bonus deal open to any SportsLens readers that don’t already have an account with this online bookie.

Register with 888Sport using promo code 30FB, then deposit £10 or more via Debit Card. Don’t use eWallets like Neteller, MuchBetter, Skrill, Paysafecard and PayPal as these payment options aren’t compatible with unlocking the bonus.

After new customers fund their account, put on a £10+ qualifying sportsbook bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Our horse racing NAP of the Day and NB bet both tick that box. Once the wager settles, new customers get 3x £10 free bets credited automatically. Other terms and conditions apply to the casino bonus, which is claimed separately.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

Wager just a tenner on either of our top horse racing bets today and new customers receive £30 in free bets with 888Sport, plus that £10 casino bonus. Claim this offer today by following these six simple steps:

New customers register with 888Sport using promo code 30FB Deposit £10+ via Debit Card (don’t use eWallets) Put on a £10+ qualifying bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) After this settles, receive 3x £10 free bets automatically All free bets are valid for 7 days Claim a £10 casino bonus with separate T&Cs within 7 days

898 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Related to Our Horse Racing NAP of the Day

Here are all of the latest daily horse racing betting tips available on SportsLens: