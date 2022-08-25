Lucky 15 Racing Tips | Paul Kelly’s Best Bets, Thurs 25th Aug

More Lucky 15 tips this THURSDAY to add to your betting slips, as Paul Kelly gives you his four horse racing best bets from across the meetings at Carlisle, Navan Chelmsford and Newcastle today.
Lucky 15 Tips and Horse Racing Best Bets Today
RETIREMENT BECKONS @ 7/4 with Bet UK – 1.25 Carlisle
With three wins, three runner-up finishes and a third place finish in his last seven starts, this 7-year-old gelding is in fine form and looks the horse to beat here again in this Class 6 Handicap. Drops a furlong in trip but should still go well and continue his fine form.
MUKHA MAGIC @ 9/4 with Bet UK – 3.55 Chelmsford
This 6-year-old gelding comes here in highly impressive form, with four wins and a runner-up finish in his last six racing starts. Mukha Magic has won around this course before, when he triumphed back in June in a Class 4 Handicap over a slightly longer trip. Should continue this form today and only faces a two-pound rise in the weights.
BUTTERFLY GARDEN @ 9/4 with Bet UK – 4.10 Navan
This Kevin Prendergast trained filly comes to Ireland this afternoon in exceptional form, with a win and three second place finishes in her last 5 starts. This 3-year-old steps up in trip by two furlongs, but has been crying out for a longer trip so that should suit Butterfly Garden. No reason why she can’t make it back-to-back wins.
POSTMARK @ 4/1 with Bet UK – 6.15 Newcastle
This 3-year-old gelding comes here fresh of the back of back-to-back wins, with the latest being a triumph at Lingfield in a Class 3 Handicap over the same distance as today. He is down one-pound from his last race, which can only be a good sign for this in-form racehorse. Frankie Dettori sits in the saddle, looking to make it a hat-trick of wins for Postmark.
Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
