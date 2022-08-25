Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Thursday, August 25th

Professional racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.
FFOS LAS JOCKEYS
Backing all of DAVID PROBERT‘s mounts at Ffos Las would have found 37 winners from 182 bets (20.3% strike-rate) for a profit of £6.09 to a £1 level stake at SP and his expected number of winners based on their odds was less than 30. As Probert’s career has blossomed, so has his strike-rate at the Welsh venue – he rode 11 winners from 20 mounts here last year (+£11.25) and is six from 32 this term (+£3.50). Since the start of last season, he’s been on the scoresheet in six of his nine visits to Ffos Las, including a five-timer last summer and a treble on three occasions. His five rides today include two for David Evans and his full record for the yard here reads 21162511612 (5-11). Buy Probert in the Spreadex FFOS LAS JOCKEYS market. Fixed odds punters might want to combine his mounts in a multiple bet.
Recommendation: Buy DAVID PROBERT in Ffos Las Jockeys
NEWCASTLE 6.45
There’s a notable lack of early pace in this 1m Racing League contest and it looks like a good opportunity for MENAI BRIDGE to make it five wins from just 11 all-weather starts. He was worn down late over 1m2f in one of these at Lingfield last week and won’t be inconvenienced by the switch to a straight mile, having won over this trip on the straight course at Doncaster last summer. He handles Tapeta and looks set to enjoy the run of the race. Buy in the Spreadex 50-30-20-10 market or back each-way at 11-2.
Recommendation: Back MENAI BRIDGE in Newcastle 6.45
