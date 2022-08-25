Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Thursday Picks – August 25th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook and the GG.co.uk website. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below.

Andrew heads north for four selections at Carlisle and Newcastle’s Racing League fixture on Thursday, August 25th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

CARLISLE 4.55

KODEBREAKER (system – Kevin Ryan, first-time cheekpieces, Kevin Stott riding)

Kevin Ryan inmates often improve for first-time cheekpieces, especially when Kevin Stott is riding. Twelve of the 51 qualifiers won (23.5% strike-rate) for a profit of £47.70 to a £1 level stake at SP. KODEBREAKER has been nibbled at on the overnight market but was still as big as 18-1 at the time of writing and looks worth a small each-way interest. He was only eighth at Doncaster last time but that was his first run following wind surgery, and it was probably needed. He won at Redcar in May on his second start backing following another wind operation and should do better today.

NEWCASTLE 5.45

WYNTER WILDES (system – Tamayuz, Tapeta, 4yo or younger, not debut)

Younger progeny of the sire Tamayuz have a solid record on Tapeta and backing all those aged two to four, who were not making their racecourse debut would have found 34 winners from 171 runners for a profit of £46.16 to a £1 stake. WYNTER WILDES was a winner on this angle at Southwell in March when she last encountered a Tapeta surface and ran well on her sole previous visit to Newcastle, finishing a half-length second. Both those runs came over 1m and she’s improved subsequently on turf since stepped up in trip.

NEWCASTLE 7.15

HONKY TONK MAN (system – Tamayuz, Tapeta, 4yo or younger, not debut)

HONKY TONKY MAN qualifies on the same system as Wynter Wildes (see 5.45 Newcastle) and was unlucky to lose his unbeaten all-weather record when third against the pace bias at Lingfield last time (it was hard to come from off the pace that day because of the horrendous kickback and he fared best of the closers). He holds obvious claims tonight.

NEWCASTLE 7.45

MINNESOTA LAD (system – Richard Fahey, nursery debutants, Newcastle)

Richard Fahey is six from 24 with nursery debutants on the Tapeta surface at Newcastle and backing them blind would have returned a profit of £29.75 to a £1 level stake at SP. Those who had raced within the past three weeks were four from ten (+£34.75) and MINNESOTA LAD, successful in a Beverley maiden 15 days ago, is taken to follow up on his handicap debut.

Other Horse Racing Tips Today

