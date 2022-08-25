We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

The horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens tipsters on Thursday, 25 August, is Pale Moonlight. She steps up in trip for the 1m 6f handicap at Navan this afternoon (4:10). Dermot Weld’s filly looks worth a punt at tasty 2/1 odds here.

722 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

As Pale Moonlight is from a stamina laden horse racing family on the sire’s side of her pedigree, tackling this staying trip for the first time should suit. It should bring the best out of the three-year-old Free Eagle filly. She thus rates our horse racing NAP of the Day today. Here are more reasons to back her.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Pale Moonlight win?

Weld loves nothing more than training horses from Pale Moonlight’s family. Her sire is out of Polished Gem, the mare that produced superstar staying talent like Falcon Eight, Kyprios and Search For A Song. With such a reliable granddam, it’s no wonder that the best betting sites in the UK respect Pale Moonlight.

Connections have been patience with her, slowly stepping her up in trip as this season has gone on. Pale Moonlight ended last term with juvenile handicap success at Gowran Park over Mister Wilson, who won his next two starts. That horse racing result shows she was clearly bred to be better than a Flat mark of 55.

After being never near to challenge in a Cork handicap on reappearance, Pale Moonlight shaped far better when a close third to Heather Bear at Naas. The winner has since gone in again to complete a hat-trick and be rated 73. That effort from Pale Moonlight came under Jake Coen, who again takes the ride and a valuable 5lb off with his claim here.

Today’s horse racing NAP of the Day weighted to go one better

She was then an unlucky loser at the Galway Festival last time out. Pale Moonlight got chinned on the line by a subsequent Curragh winner, Star Image who was ridden by Coen that day, now rated 87. That makes her own revised mark of 69 look very workable going further up in distance to a trip that horse racing betting sites believe will suit her even better.

Taking Coen’s claim into account, Pale Moonlight is effectively 1lb lower than her nose defeat at Galway. She just had to be our horse racing NAP of the Day for 25 August as a result. Placing a £10 wager on Pale Moonlight with 888Sport returns £30 if she can go one better. New customers who join and put this bet on qualify for £40 in bonuses with all the details below…

810 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

888Sport New Customer Offer – Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

We’ve got all the information about that new customer betting offer with 888Sport. This is a bet £10 and get £30 + £10 casino bonus deal available to all SportsLens readers out there who don’t have an account already with this online bookie.

Sign up to 888Sport with promo code 30FB, then make a deposit of £10+ via Debit Card. Funding the account using eWallet services such as Skrill, Paysafecard, PayPal, Neteller and MuchBetter isn’t compatible with unlocking the bonus.

After that’s done, place a qualifying sportsbook bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) staking at least £10. Our horse racing NAP of the Day ticks that box. Once the wager settles, punters receive 3x £10 free bets added to their 888Sport account automatically. Additional T&Cs apply to the £10 casino bonus also on offer.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

Stake just £10 on our top horse racing bet today and new customers receive £30 in free bets with 888Sport, plus that £10 casino bonus as a reward. Follow these six steps and claim the offer right now:

New customers sign up to 888Sport using promo code 30FB Deposit £10+ via Debit Card to the account (don’t use eWallets) Place a £10+ qualifying bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) Once this settles, receive 3x £10 free bets credited automatically These free bets are valid for 7 days Claim the £10 casino bonus with separate T&Cs within 7 days

251 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Related to Our Horse Racing NAP of the Day

Here are all of the latest daily horse racing betting tips available on SportsLens: