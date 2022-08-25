Horse Racing Tips Today: Thursday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes purely on the flat tracks this afternoon, with three meetings from England, one from across the border in Wales and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Thursday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Navan, Chelmsford, Carlisle and Ffos Las get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining meeting from Newcastle gets underway in the late afternoon/early evening and runs through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.00pm at Chelmsford, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.45pm at Newcastle.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Newcastle and one from Chelmsford, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Newcastle, Navan, Chelmsford, Carlisle and Ffos Las

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the five meetings today!

NAP – MUKHA MAGIC @ 9/4 with Bet UK – 3.55 Chelmsford

Our NAP of the day come from the penultimate race of the afternoon at Chelmsford Racecourse, where we have selected Mukha Magic for trainer Gay Kelleway to triumph in this Class 5 Handicap over the 1m6f distance.

This 6-year-old gelding comes here in highly impressive form, with four wins and a runner-up finish in his last six racing starts. Mukha Magic has won around this course before, when he triumphed back in June in a Class 4 Handicap over a slightly longer trip.

Faces a two-pound rise in the weights from his win last time out at Nottingham at the beginning of the month, which shouldn’t be an issue for Mukha Magic. Looks to pick of the bunch here and the one to beat.

NEXT BEST – POSTMARK @ 4/1 with Bet UK – 6.15 Newcastle

Our Next Best bet of the day comes from the second race of the evening card at Newcastle on the all-weather track, where we have selected Postmark for trainer Milton Harris to win this Class 3 Handicap over the 1m2f42y trip.

This 3-year-old gelding comes here fresh of the back of back-to-back wins, with the latest being a triumph at Lingfield in a Class 3 Handicap over the same distance as today’s race. Postmark is down one-pound from his last race, which can only be a good sign for this in-form racehorse.

Frankie Dettori takes the reigns this afternoon, like he did last time out, looking to make it a hat-trick of wins for Postmark and back-to-back wins for him personally on the horse.

Check out all of our selections across the five meetings in the UK and Ireland on Thursday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Newcastle, Navan, Chelmsford, Carlisle and Ffos Las on Thursday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 36 races:

Newcastle Horse Racing Tips

5.45 Wynter Wildes @ 4/1 with Bet UK

6.15 Postmark (NB) @ 4/1 with Bet UK

6.45 Galiac @ 7/2 with Bet UK

7.15 Honky Tonk Man @ 7/2 with Bet UK

7.45 Minnesota Lad @ 11/4 with Bet UK

8.15 Badri @ 9/1 with Bet UK

8.45 Mattice @ 6/1 with Bet UK

Navan Horse Racing Tips

1.15 Congo River @ 2/1 with Bet UK

1.50 As It Was @ 11/2 with Bet UK

2.25 Carlotta @ 4/1 with Bet UK

3.00 Westernesse @ 5/2 with Bet UK

3.35 Molly’s Gamble @ 7/1 with Bet UK

4.10 Butterfly Garden @ 9/4 with Bet UK

4.45 Walnut Beach @ 6/1 with Bet UK

5.15 Swelltime @ 4/1 with Bet UK

Chelmsford Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Peace Of Mine @ 13/8 with Bet UK

1.35 Lethal Touch @ 13/2 with Bet UK

2.10 Kelapa @ 11/4 with Bet UK

2.45 Royal Parade @ 7/2 with Bet UK

3.20 Mashaaer @ 10/11 with Bet UK

3.55 Mukha Magic (NAP) @ 9/4 with Bet UK

4.25 The Tron @ 3/1 with Bet UK

Carlisle Horse Racing Tips

1.25 Retirement Beckons @ 7/4 with Bet UK

2.00 Hostelry @ 7/2 with Bet UK

2.35 Alpha Capture @ 8/15 with Bet UK

3.10 Barefoot Angel @ 2/1 with Bet UK

3.45 Lady Raeburn @ 11/2 with Bet UK

4.20 Spioradalta @ 4/1 with Bet UK

4.55 Monhammer @ 5/1 with Bet UK

5.30 Gibside @ 7/2 with Bet UK

Ffos Las Horse Racing Tips

1.43 King’s Gem @ 6/1 with Bet UK

2.18 Boom Boom Pow @ 13/2 with Bet UK

2.53 Al Gaiya @ 5/1 with Bet UK

3.28 Melek Alreeh @ 9/2 with Bet UK

4.03 Charlie Arthur @ 7/2 with Bet UK

4.40 Pips Tune @ 11/4 with Bet UK

5.10 Purple Reign @ 11/4 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change