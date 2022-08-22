Lucky 15 Racing Tips | Paul Kelly’s Best Bets, Mon 22nd Aug

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

More Lucky 15 tips this MONDAY to add to your betting slips, as Paul Kelly gives you his four horse racing best bets from across the meetings at Brighton, Chepstow and Ballinrobe today.



Lucky 15 Tips and ITV Horse Racing Best Bets Today

RODNEY BAY @ 9/4 with Bet UK – 4.30 Ballinrobe



Comes here in good form with a third and second place finish in his last two starts over hurdles. Up five-pounds but today’s trip should suit the 5-year-old gelding to get back to winning ways for trainer Joseph Anthony Murray.

STREET PARADE @ 9/4 with Bet UK – 1.00 Brighton



Big player this afternoon in this drop back in grade after finishing well to go very close over the same course and distance last time out. Boasts some fine form with a win, two seconds and a third in his last five starts too.

LARGO BAY @ 3/1 with Bet UK – 3.20 Brighton



This 4-year-old gelding boasts some impressive form, with two wins in his last six, including last time out at this same course. Faces a three-pound rise for that success but still very respected and should go well here for trainer Michael Madgwick.

AUTUMN FESTIVAL @ 10/11 with Bet UK – 2.25 Chepstow



Front-runner who comes here in great form with a win and a runner-up finish in his last two starts. This 3-year-old gelding looks likely to get another easy lead and will certainly be hard to beat here in this Class 5 Handicap.

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Today’s Lucky 15 Betslip

