Home News lucky 15 racing tips paul kellys best bets mon 22nd aug

Lucky 15 Racing Tips | Paul Kelly’s Best Bets, Mon 22nd Aug

Updated

56 mins ago

on

horse racing lucky 15

More Lucky 15 tips this MONDAY to add to your betting slips, as Paul Kelly gives you his four horse racing best bets from across the meetings at Brighton, Chepstow and Ballinrobe today.

RELATED: All Races Today – See All Today’s Racecards, Results and More Expert Tips

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip, plus join the Bet UK ‘Acca Club’ and get 5 profit boosts to use on accas with different numbers of selections (Ts&C’s apply), plus Bet £20 and Get a £60 FREE BET (new customers).

BetUK bet 20 get 60 horse banner

Lucky 15 Tips and ITV Horse Racing Best Bets Today

RODNEY BAY @ 9/4 with Bet UK – 4.30 Ballinrobe

Comes here in good form with a third and second place finish in his last two starts over hurdles. Up five-pounds but today’s trip should suit the 5-year-old gelding to get back to winning ways for trainer Joseph Anthony Murray.

STREET PARADE @ 9/4 with Bet UK – 1.00 Brighton

Big player this afternoon in this drop back in grade after finishing well to go very close over the same course and distance last time out. Boasts some fine form with a win, two seconds and a third in his last five starts too.

LARGO BAY @ 3/1 with Bet UK – 3.20 Brighton

This 4-year-old gelding boasts some impressive form, with two wins in his last six, including last time out at this same course. Faces a three-pound rise for that success but still very respected and should go well here for trainer Michael Madgwick.

AUTUMN FESTIVAL @ 10/11 with Bet UK – 2.25 Chepstow

Front-runner who comes here in great form with a win and a runner-up finish in his last two starts. This 3-year-old gelding looks likely to get another easy lead and will certainly be hard to beat here in this Class 5 Handicap.

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Today’s Lucky 15 Betslip

Today's Lucky 15 Betslip - Monday 22nd August
Today’s Lucky 15 Betslip – Monday 22nd August

