Horse Racing Tips Today: Monday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps this afternoon, with three meetings from England, one from across the border in Wales and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Monday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Brighton and Chepstow get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining three meetings from Ballinrobe, Stratford and Southwell get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.00pm at Brighton, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.45pm at Southwell.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, both from Brighton, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Brighton, Chepstow, Ballinrobe, Stratford and Southwell

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the five meetings today!

NAP – STREET PARADE @ 9/4 with Bet UK – 1.00 Brighton

Our NAP of the day comes from the opening race of the afternoon at Bright racecourse where we have selected Street Parade for trainer Michael Attwater to triumph in this Class 4 Handicap over the 5f60y trip.

Street Parade is certainly a big player this afternoon in this drop back in grade after finishing well to go very close over the same course and distance last time out. Boasts some fine form with a win, two seconds and a third in his last five starts too.

Connor Planas takes the reigns this afternoon, looking to get Street Parade back to winning ways. He is the one to beat here for sure and looks like the strongest horse in the field without a doubt.

NEXT BEST – SPANISH MANE @ 7/2 with Bet UK – 4.20 Brighton



Our Next Best bet of the day also comes from Brighton Racecourse in the final race of the afternoon, where we have sided with Spanish Mane to triumph in this Class 5 Handicap over the 6f210y trip.

This 7-year-old mare comes here in some great form, with two wins and three third place finishes in her last five racing starts. Spanish Mane‘s two wins in his last few races both came here at Brighton, which can only be a great sign for trainer Julia Feilden.

Spanish Mane is a big player here today as she aims to win a third race around the hallowed turf of Brighton Racecourse in the last 70 days.

Check out all of our selections across the five meetings in the UK and Ireland on Monday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Brighton, Chepstow, Ballinrobe, Stratford and Southwell on Monday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 34 races:

Brighton Horse Racing Tips

1,00 Street Parade (NAP) @ 9/4 with Bet UK

1.35 Red Treasure @ 8/11 with Bet UK

2.10 Global Acclamation @ 7/4 with Bet UK

2.45 Masterclass @ 11/4 with Bet UK

3.20 Largo Bay @ 10/3 with Bet UK

3.50 Sweet Fortune @ 5/4 with Bet UK

4.20 Spanish Mane (NB) @ 7/2 with Bet UK

Chepstow Horse Racing Tips

1.50 Macs Dilemma @ 5/1 with Bet UK

2.25 Autumn Festival @ 10/11 with Bet UK

3.00 Chifa @ 11/4 with Bet UK

3.35 Regatta Queen @ 11/1 with Bet UK

4.05 Bama Lama @ 9/2 with Bet UK

4.40 Musical Mystery @ 5/2 with Bet UK

Ballinrobe Horse Racing Tips

4.30 Rodney Bay @ 2/1 with Bet UK

5.00 Douglas Dc @ 5/1 with Bet UK

5.30 Knocknagappagh @ 13/8 with Bet UK

6.00 Sittingonthefence @ 11/4 with Bet UK

6.30 Townhill Penny @ 5/2 with Bet UK

7.00 Firebolt @ 10/3 with Bet UK

7.30 Norwigi @ 2/1 with Bet UK

8.00 Betty Dutton @ 3/1 with Bet UK

Stratford Horse Racing Tips

4.50 Dreamweaver @ 9/4 with Bet UK

5.20 Salley Gardens @ 7/4 with Bet UK

5.50 Intriguing Lady @ 8/1 with Bet UK

6.20 Steady The Ship @ 7/2 with Bet UK

6.50 Colleage Oak @ 9/4 with Bet UK

7.20 Getaman @ 10/3 with Bet UK

7.50 The Galahad Kid @ 5/4 with Bet UK

Southwell Horse Racing Tips

6.10 Macchiavello @ 11/2 with Bet UK

6.40 Ustath @ 5/1 with Bet UK

7.10 Atlantis Blue @ 11/8 with Bet UK

7.40 Ring Of Gold @ 4/1 with Bet UK

8.15 All Go @ 10/11 with Bet UK

8.45 Hardy @ 13/2 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change