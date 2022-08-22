We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

This Monday, 22 August, the horse racing NAP of the Day for SportsLens experts is Blaze A Trail. He runs in the extended 2m 3f handicap chase at Stratford this evening (6:20). John Flint’s course and distance winner appeals to follow-up on that win here at odds of 9/4.

149 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Still looking potentially well-handicapped on his back horse racing form, Blaze A Trail has scored before off 10lb higher than his current mark of 87. This eight-year-old Morozov gelding may have a nice opportunity for a third career win over fences here. He thus rates our horse racing NAP of the Day this Monday. Check out more reasons to back him below…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Blaze A Trail win?

It has certainly paid to follow Flint yard’s in chases over the last five seasons. If punters had backed his runners over fences blind on the top betting sites in the UK during that time, then they would have £48.25 profit off a £1 level stake. In Blaze A Trail, Flint has an ex-Irish inmate of Elizabeth Doyle’s for whom this trip is optimum.

His sole steeplechase success in the Emerald Isle came almost two years ago at Wexford. Even with a 5lb claimer aboard that day, Blaze A Trail was still higher in the weights when recording that race result than he is now. He thus still looks well-handicapped despite a 6lb rise from the assessor for that course and distance win last time out.

Today’s horse racing NAP of the Day may still be in lightly

Connections cashed in on Blaze A Trail falling a massive 23lb in the handicap from when joined Flint to the mark he ran off here last month. He pulled 4 1/2 lengths clear from the favourite on horse racing betting sites in second, with the third a further dozen lengths behind. Connor Brace again takes the ride.

Now upped in class, Blaze A Trail still has a nice racing weight of 10st 5lb. He just had to be our horse racing NAP of the Day for 22 August. A £10 punt on Blaze A Trail with 888Sport returns £32.50 at his current price if goes in again. New customers who register and place such a wager qualify for £40 in bonuses with more info below…

900 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

888Sport New Customer Offer – Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

These are all the details on the new customer betting offer available at 888Sport. This is a bet £10 and get £30 + £10 casino bonus deal open to all SportsLens readers out there that don’t have an account with this online bookie already.

Register with 888Sport, using promo code 30FB, and deposit £10+ with a Debit Card. Don’t use eWallet services to fund the account such as Skrill, Paysafecard, PayPal, Neteller and MuchBetter either. This is due to these payment methods being incompatible with unlocking the bonus.

Once that’s done, place a qualifying sportsbook bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) with a stake of at least £10. Our horse racing NAP of the Day ticks this box. After the wager settles, punters get 3x £10 free bets added to their 888Sport account automatically. Additional T&Cs apply to the £10 casino bonus also on offer.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

Stake just £10 on our top horse racing bet today. That’s all new customers have to do for £30 in free bets with 888Sport and that £10 casino bonus. Follow these six steps and claim the offer today:

New customers register with 888Sport using promo code 30FB Make a deposit of £10+ via Debit Card (don’t use eWallets) Place a £10+ qualifying bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) Once this settles, receive 3x £10 free bets credited automatically These free bets are valid for 7 days Claim the £10 casino bonus with separate T&Cs within 7 days

397 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Related to Our Horse Racing NAP of the Day

Here are all of the latest daily horse racing betting tips available on SportsLens: